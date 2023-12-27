Wisconsin Home for Sale Goes Viral Because It’s Next to Lambeau Field

A viral Wisconsin home for sale boasts Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, almost in its backyard, according to the listing on Zillow, which has gone viral.

The home is located at 2068 Wildwood Lane in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Packer fans dream! Great rental income or a place to call home and over look the Packer Stadium! Must see 4 bed, 2 baths, hot tub, inground pool, GREAT for entertaining! Don’t let this opportunity slip away!” the real estate listing says.

According to WTMJ-TV, “The front yard butts right up to the Packers’ stadium.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Four-Bedroom Home Includes an In-Ground Swimming Pool

For a mere $700k, you can have Lambeau Field in your front yard. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/3j6eUahrnp — TodayInSports (@TodayInSportsCo) December 17, 2023

The four-bedroom, two-bath family home is for sale for $699,000, according to its Zillow listing, which includes several photos of the residence.

The listing says the home also has an in-ground pool. One picture of the home shows Lambeau Field is a close distance away. The home is listed by Cory Blohm of Make A Move Realty, LLC.

In 1999, the residence sold for only $172,000, according to the Zillow listing. The home has been listed on Zillow for more than 80 days.

There are several other homes for sale on Zillow in which the listings claim that Lambeau Field is not that far away. Here’s one. Here’s another that says it’s only two blocks from Lambeau Field. Another listing pitches a three-bedroom home by saying it is “just steps from the historic Lambeau Field.”

And yet another listing pitches the home as, a “Spacious well-kept 4 bedroom home in the shadows of Lambeau Field, just several blocks from the stadium.” Thus, it appears that proximity to Lambeau Field is a fairly common selling point in Green Bay real estate listings, which isn’t surprising considering the professional football team’s diehard fan base.

Another listing says a condominium unit is “steps from the historic Lambeau Field.”

People Indicated the House Could Bring Good Rental Income From Packer Fans

This house is so close to Lambeau Field, you might be able to watch more than just a game — you might even catch the players morning commute!https://t.co/1xvjjMF7Hw — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) December 20, 2023

The Wildwood Lane home went viral in part because it was shared by Zillow Gone Wild, which features unusual listings on Zillow. Commenters on a Reddit thread for “Zillow Gone Wild” wrote that they felt that it would offer good rental income from Packer fans who want to party before or during the game.

“Friend owns a house right down this street. He rents it out all the time and has made a killing. The whole street usually has parties during game day so walking down it is a blast,” wrote one person.

“Would be an amazing air bnb and free income from parking basically forever. That’s a steal honestly,” added another person on Reddit.

However, another comment writer noted that a different house recently sold for less money even though it is located only a block from Lambeau Field.

But other comment writers said an owner could hold tailgating parties or rent out parking spots.

“Free beer at every tailgating event. You can just walk out your back door and go party randomly through the year,” wrote one. “Game day parking probably pays the mortgage!” another person wrote.

