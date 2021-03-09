Honolulu Police: Freeway Altercation Leaves Motorist Dead on H-1

Honolulu police say a freeway altercation involving what may have been a road rage incident left a 50-year-old man dead in his car.

The suspect was listed by CrimeStoppers as an “unknown male” driving a “silver or gray colored four door vehicle.” He is still at large, and his identity is not clear.

The victim was found dead in the middle of the H-1 freeway on March 7, 2021. In a news release, police revealed that the victim was 50 years old.

The Deceased Male Was Found in the Driver’s Seat ‘With Traumatic Injuries’

CrimeStoppers Honolulu released some details of the crime.

“CrimeStoppers and the @honolulupd are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male who is wanted for Murder in the Second Degree,” its alert reads.

“On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at approximately 3:00 a.m., HPD officers responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of the H-1 Freeway east bound between the Kapolei and Kunia off ramp. Upon their arrival, they discovered a male seated in the driver’s seat of a black Dodge Caravan with traumatic injuries,” CrimeStoppers wrote.

“The male was transported to the hospital where pronouncement of his death was made. The victim had been involved in an altercation with a male who was driving a silver or gray colored four door vehicle. The male later fled the scene.”

CrimeStoppers noted, “Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or you can go to our website at http://www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download the P3 tips app and submit a Tip anonymously. #crimestoppershonolulu #crimestoppers808 #NewsRelease #StopCrimeStayAnonymous.”

The Victim & Suspect ‘Exchanged Words While Driving,’ Reports Say

It appears that an exchange of words led to the fatal incident. That’s based on witness accounts to police. It’s not clear what sparked the exchange of words, however.

The Star Advertiser reports that the male was initially located in critical condition but died later at the hospital.

The newspaper reported that “two men had exchanged words while driving. Both males then stopped and exited their vehicles, where a physical altercation ensued.”

The newspaper added that, according to police, both men “returned to their cars” after the altercation, but the victim became “unresponsive” after driving “a short distance.”

Honolulu police wrote in a news release,

At approximately 3:00 a.m. this morning, HPD officers responded to a call of a vehicle in the middle of the H-1 Freeway east bound prior to the Kunia off ramp. Upon their arrival they discovered a 50 year old male seated in the driver’s seat with traumatic injuries. The male was transported to the hospital where pronouncement of his death was made. Witnesses reported that the victim had been involved in an altercation with a male who was driving a silver or gray vehicle. The male later fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

There is a $1,000 reward offered in the case for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

