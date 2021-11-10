Hornets vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s a battle of two of the league’s most entertaining young players on Wednesday night, as Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-4) host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (5-7).

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast-Charlotte for those who live in the Hornets market and Bally Sports Southeast-Memphis for those who live in the Grizzlies market. It will also stream live on NBA League Pass for everyone out of market.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of the Hornets vs Grizzlies, with your options depending on where you live:

Hornets vs Grizzlies Preview

The Grizzlies are coming off a 125-118 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 8. Ja Morant led all scorers with 33 points, and Brandon Clarke added 20 points and nine rebounds in the clutch win. De’Anthony Melton scored 19 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14, Desmond Bane had 13 and Kyle Anderson chipped in 12 points in what was a solid overall performance by the Grizz.

Memphis shot 50% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown, and the Grizzlies out-rebounded Minnesota, 51-45, which ultimately made a sizable difference in the game. Memphis went on a 21-4 run late in the game, as well, which brought the team back after a slow start in the first half.

“We fought to the end,” Morant said after the game. “Went down early in the game, late in the game. Went on a run of our own. Big-time run. Got stops. Were able to score.”

“It’s very fun, we’ve got a very unselfish group,” Morant added. “We share the ball, have a lot of confidence in our teammates. We have plenty of guys who can make shots, create for others and I feel that’s going to help us in the long-term.”

On the other side, the Hornets are coming off a 126-123 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Terry Rozier scored 29 points, leading the way for Charlotte, and LaMelo Ball had a stellar game, finishing with a triple-double: 25 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. It was Ball’s second triple-double with Charlotte, making him the seventh player in team history to have more than one.

“We just have to stay with it. That’s the biggest thing right now,” Hornets coach James Borrego said after the game. “No one is feeling sorry for themselves. I thought we played a fine game tonight. We were right there, battled. We were up, we were down, we found a way to claw back to overtime. I thought our guys were fantastic. We keep moving forward. It’s a long season.”

The Hornets managed an impressive fourth quarter comeback that saw them erase a 14-point deficit to force OT. A late go-ahead three-pointer courtesy of Carmelo Anthony sealed the deal for the Lakers, but Charlotte showed impressive exposure to force overtime. Now, they’ll face another tough challenge in Morant and crew.

The Grizzlies and Hornets last met on October 7, with Memphis winning, 128-98, on the strength of a solid team effort that saw six players score in double figures.