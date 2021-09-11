How to Watch Dolphins Games Without Cable

After just barely missing the playoffs last season, the Miami Dolphins will look to break a five-year postseason drought in 2021.

In 2021, Dolphins games will be televised on CBS (9 games), Fox (6 games) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Dolphins game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Dolphins Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

Dolphins Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, ESPN (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Dolphins game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Dolphins games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Dolphins Channels Included: Fox, CBS, ESPN (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC

You can watch every Dolphins game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Dolphins games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Dolphins Channels Included: Fox, CBS, ESPN (Fox and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, NFL Network

You can watch a live stream of every Dolphins game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Dolphins games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Dolphins Channels Included: Fox, ESPN (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of some Dolphins games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Dolphins games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Dolphins Channels Included: Fox, ESPN (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NBC, NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of some Dolphins games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Dolphins games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

If You’re out of the Dolphins Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Dolphins games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Dolphins games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Dolphins games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Dolphins 2021 Season Preview

The Dolphins went 10-6 in 2020, matching the franchise’s best season since 2008, though they still narrowly missed the postseason. That was a five-win improvement over Brian Flores’s first season as head coach a year prior.

The former New England Patriots assistant led the league’s second-youngest roster last season and the league’s youngest in 2019.

“The culture, just being here six years, I’ve been through a lot of different coaches,” cornerback Xavien Howard said this offseason, according to the Miami Herald, “and seen a lot of different coaches where we haven’t really had just one culture that I feel can help us, provide us and win games. ‘Flo’ brought that attitude in here. I feel like he’s the guy for the team.”

For the first time in his Miami tenure, Flores will have someone other than Ryan Fitzpatrick start under center on opening day; the veteran left for the Washington Football Team in free agency. Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth pick of the 2020 draft, will take the reins instead.

Now 23, Tagovailoa wrested the starting gig away from Fitzpatrick following a Week 5 bye last year, though the rookie was benched twice due to performance and missed a Week 12 victory over the New York Jets with a thumb injury. Across nine starts and one relief appearance, Tagovailoa completed 64.1 percentage of his passes for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns, throwing 5 interceptions.

“I felt I wasn’t comfortable during my rookie year,” Tagovailoa said, per the Miami Herald.

He’ll have two new high-profile targets at his disposal this time around. In March, the Dolphins inked former Houston Texas wide receiver Will Fuller to a one-year contract. A month later, they drafted one of Tagovailoa’s former Alabama Crimson Tide teammates, wideout Jaylen Waddle, with the sixth overall pick.

“You just give him the ball in space and you let him work,” Tagovailoa said of Waddle, according to The Washington Post.

Miami’s defense had a knack for big plays in 2020, leading the league in takeaways and third-down stops. That helped them surrender the sixth-fewest points in the league; Howard’s 10 interceptions were the most in a single NFL season since 2007.

But they ranked 23rd in passing defense and 16th in rushing defense, then lost key contributors in defensive end Shaq Lawson, safety Bobby McCain, and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Kamu Grugier-Hill over the offseason.

This season’s new faces on that side of the ball include linebacker Benardrick McKinney, cornerback Justin Coleman, and a pair of highly touted draft picks in first-round defensive end Jaelan Phillips and second-round safety Jevon Holland.

“It’s tough to be a good defense, or the defense you want to be, if you can’t stop the run,” defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said, per The Washington Post. “We have to do that first. If you take care of that, it takes care of a lot.”