How to Watch Georgia Football Games Without Cable

Following their fourth-consecutive finish inside the AP Top 10, Kirby Smart and Georgia enter the 2021 campaign looking to reclaim the top of the SEC East.

In 2021, Georgia games will be televised on either ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network, while one game won’t be on TV but will stream live on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Georgia football game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Georgia game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package plus “Sports Plus” add-on (130+ total channels). Both can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch every Georgia game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). ABC, CBS, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every package, while SEC Network and SEC Network+ are in “Choice” (90+ total channels) and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T TV on the list of cable providers) to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC and CBS are live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Georgia game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Georgia Football Channels Included: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (simulcasts games on ABC), SEC Network, SEC Network+

You can watch a live stream of most Georgia games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” package (45+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Georgia Football Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, SEC Network+ (ABC is live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of most Georgia games (no CBS) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

The one game on SEC Network+ is only accessible via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that. You can also watch the games on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and SEC Network this way.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

For the one game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel), you can watch via the ESPN website or ESPN app if you log-in to a cable provider or streaming service that includes the SEC Network, but if you don’t have that, you can also watch the game with a subscription to ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the SEC Network+ games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Georgia 2021 Season Preview

The Bulldogs kick their regular season off against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, September 4.

“We’ve really stressed and emphasized connection,” Smart said about his team’s offseason at the start of training camp last month. “Really, in spring ball, we had 16 mid-years so there really was not a lot of new additions. You add in three or four scholarship guys, some preferred walk-on guys and guys that are camp for the first time, it’s probably the smallest new group that we’ve ever had and even though they’re new we’ve had a lot of care time with them this summer so we get to spend more time with them than we ever have.”

On offense, JT Daniels will get his second full season as a starter, and his first with Georgia. The former USC transfer started four games for the Bulldogs last season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

“I think his mental growth and maybe his confidence in his relationships with receivers and tight ends has improved,” Smart said about Daniels. “His relationships with the players, just sheer connection, has improved, which has improved confidence. He feels much more confident that he can demand excellence when he knows somebody personally, rather than having been on zoom with the team for three months this time last year. He did not have that relationship. He is in a much better position to be confident.”

Georgia scored 32.3 points a game last season, and it averaged 174.2 yards on the ground and 249.9 yards per game through the air.

On defense, the Bulldogs surrendered 20.0 points a game last year. Linebackers Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean will return, along with nose tackle Jordan Davis, safety Lewis Cine and defensive end Travon Walker. They’ll be joined by new defensive backs Kamari Lassiter, Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith, who will try to fill the shoes of Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s schedule for the 2021 season: