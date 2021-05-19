How to Watch RHOBH Season 11 Online Without Cable

Long-running reality docu-series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is back with its 11th season, premiering Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” online for free:

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 11 Preview

This season on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the housewives are happy to be getting back together in person after months of lockdown in the greatest Los Angeles area. The cast members who are returning include Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais. They will welcome new housewives Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, plus friend of the housewives Kathy Hilton.

According to the Bravo press release, season 11 sees:

Erika Girardi shocks the group with news that she is filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and is suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends now more than ever, Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.

Kyle Richards struggles with the realization that her daughters are growing up and her impending empty-nest status. In Kyle’s mind, the pressure she feels to keep her family close now falls onto her oldest daughter Farrah to get married and have children of her own.

Lisa Rinna takes advantage of being home with her husband Harry, but her biggest challenge seems to be finding quality time with her daughters, both now in serious – and very buzzy – relationships. When she is finally ready to release her long-awaited lip kit line, Rinna Beauty, Lisa worries that the timing may work against her with everyone wearing masks.

Always looking to stay one step ahead of the game, Dorit Kemsley dives into new endeavors and takes on the task of designing a line of fashion-forward wedding dresses. The challenges of working from home take their toll, however, as her kids are home-schooling with a tutor and her husband PK is occupied with work of his own.

Garcelle Beauvais realizes that having it all just might be possible, but she has zero downtime. Never one to slow down, she splits her efforts between raising her teenage twins, doting on her grandson, and searching for the man of her dreams, all while stepping into her dream job hosting a daytime talk show.

Southern Belle Sutton Stracke looks forward to a fresh start in a new phase of her life, recently sending her daughter off to college and moving into a new home just down the street. With the new place in need of renovations, Sutton suddenly finds herself a tenant to some very familiar landlords.

No stranger to Beverly Hills’ most elite social circles, Crystal Kung Minkoff quickly finds her footing amongst the ladies. A strict and opinionated mother of two married to Hollywood heavyweight Rob Minkoff, Crystal works as hard as she plays and does not suffer fools gladly.

Kyle’s sister, the utterly fabulous Kathy Hilton, is by Crystal’s side to help her navigate the group. Sharing a storied family history with Kyle, Kathy is the undisputed queen of the 90210 and – much to the women’s surprise – a prankster at heart always looking for a laugh.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

