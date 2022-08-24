Hunter Schafer Instagram Like Sparks Debate

Hunter Schafer is an actress who has sparked criticism after liking a post about non-binary trans identities and a Florida bill.

According to Her Campus, Schafer is a model who had never acted before she landed a role in the show “Euphoria.”

According to Her Campus, the controversy ignited when Schafer was accused of “liking and commenting on a seemingly anti-nonbinary Instagram post.” The post was by Instagram user @piggytaiwan, a podcast co-host.

The Brag described the underlying post as a “transmedicalist Instagram post blaming nonbinary trans people for a Florida bill restricting trans medical rights.”

Schafer, who has more than 7 million followers, hasn’t commented on her own Instagram page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schafer Put Exclamation Points in the Comments Section of the Post

According to Page Six, Schafer, “who is a transgender woman, also left five exclamation points in the comments section.”

This is what the Instagram user Piggy Taiwan wrote:

I hope all of the people (enbies) who fought to have trans identities no longer considered a medical condition that requires dysphoria are happy because you’ve won. The red states are beginning to agree with you. HRT and gender affirming surgery are no longer deemed medically necessary for adults in Florida and it’s not going to stop there. That means more trans people will have to pay for their transitions out of pocket, forcing more of us into sex work. Y’all just couldn’t stand to let binary trans people be the voice of this community. You had to dismantle all of the guidelines around being trans to fit your narrative so you could feel valid and then you demonized trans people who challenged your ideals and called them truscum/transmedicals. What you don’t understand is that binary trans women and men don’t have the luxury of playing around with what it means to be trans the same way you do. You challenge gender ideologies from the safety of a cis body that requires no medical treatment. We have to play the game and live by the guidelines that cis people have created for us because that is how we survive. You’re not helping. You’re not dismantling the gender binary. You’re not expanding the minds of cis people. You are making them hate us. For the last time, I am begging non binary people to take a seat and let binary trans people and more specifically black trans women be the voices of this community because they are the ones at risk.

Hunter Schafer faced a round of criticism on social media, which Schafer has yet to respond to.

“hunter schafer commented agreeing with this post and its making it blow up so as a trans binary person with dysphoria and on hrt (that the government funds) i feel the need to share why this is an absolute sh** take,” wrote one.

According to IMDb, “Born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1999, Hunter Schafer graduated from the University of NC School of the Arts and became known in the state for her role, along with her father Mac, in challenging a state House bill requiring people to use public bathrooms that matched the gender on their birth certificates, in 2016.”

Piggy Taiwan Wrote a Follow-up Post, Doubling Down

Piggy Taiwan wrote a follow-up post:

It’s been 24 hrs since I posted this on my story and I just want to say thank you to all of the people who were receptive of my point of view. I heard from dozens of other trans women and men who shared the same sentiments so I’m posting it here as well so the conversation can continue. I just want to be clear that I do not think that enby people are solely responsible for this anti trans movement we are seeing in red states and right wing spaces. There are many contributing factors. I do however think that the people who are not medically transitioning and navigate their queerness through the privilege of a cis body need to take a step back from preaching validity based on gender theory and think about how the language they are using affects binary trans people in the real world. I.e. take a god damn break from spewing gender abolition rhetoric and putting so much emphasis on non transitional/non medical transitions. That’s all fine and good and your prerogative as an individual but maybe let’s focus more on the people who do need medical treatment and don’t have access before we focus on your niche experience with gender divergence. Non transitional non binary people taking up space on platforms that claim to be raising up trans voices and using that platform to talk about non priority issues like the validity of a femme presenting theyfabs transness when black trans women are still facing unprecedented levels of systemic and physical violence is NOT OKAY. Until we’ve fixed that issue quite frankly I don’t give a shit about non binary issues or the validity of their identity. It’s extremely narcissistic and tone deaf. Uplift the voices of the people who need to be heard and protected then find some other avenue to get the attention you so desperately seek.

