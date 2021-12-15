iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

This annual holiday special is a treat for holiday music lovers worldwide. The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert online:

This 90-minute concert is an annual event produced by KIIS-FM in Los Angeles. It is a holiday tradition that has been taking place around the greater Los Angeles area since 1995, save for 2020 when it went virtual due to the pandemic.

But the Jingle Ball is back in 2021 to celebrate the holiday season with some of the year’s hottest stars. The lineup includes Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, AJR, Kane Brown, BTS, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Anitta, Tai Verdes, Trevor Daniel, CL, Dixie D’Amelio, and more.

After the performances wrapped, Noah Beck told KIIS-FM that Dixie “killed it.”

“I know I’ve been saying this a lot, I promise there’s no bias here, but it’s Dixie,” said Beck. “She killed it. Just seeing her up there, it’s insane.”

For her part, Dixie told KIIS that she wants to tour next year and prove that she belongs in the music industry, saying, “I am now ready to tour. I never realized how in love I would be with live performing … this is something young me would’ve loved, would’ve always dreamed to be doing. I just want to focus on every second of it.”

She added, “I think for me there is a stigma. I started on TikTok and it’s goign to be a long journey for people to accept that I’m taking this seriously. I want to do what I’m doing, just give me a chance. I want to prove myself to you.”

As for her Christmas plans, things are finally getting back to normal for the D’Amelio family. Dixie told KIIS, “My family and I are actually gonna do a normal Christmas this year. The past few years, we have been traveling or working or all that kind of stuff. So we’re gonna do Christmas at my parents’ house like when we were kids.”

The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball airs Wednesday, December 15 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW; an encore of the concert will air on Christmas Day, December 25, at 8 p.m.