iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is airing Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in most, but not all, markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The CW (live in select markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of the CW (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Preview





Play



Billie Eilish, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo + More! 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed! If You're New Subscribe ► bit.ly/1Jy0DbO The iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to Las Vegas this September, and many of your favorite artists and bands are taking over the two-day event as part of its star-studded lineup. On the main stage at T-Mobile Arena, on September 17th and 18th, Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua… 2021-06-16T16:00:32Z

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival features performances by Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Darius Rucker, Dua Lipa, Finneas, J. Cole, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Nelly, Sam Hunt, Weezer, and special guest performances by Florida George Line and Walker Hayes. The festival was filmed on September 17 and 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the festival’s 11th year.

The song list includes Dua Lipa singing “Physical” and “Don’t Start Now”; Billie Eilish performing “Everything I Wanted, “Bad Guy,” and “Happier Than Ever”; Darius Rucker performing “Wagon Wheel” and “Beers & Sunshine”; Coldplay performing “A Sky Full of Stars,” “Viva La Vida,” and “Fix You”; Lil Baby performing “On Me” and “Drip Too Hard”; Weezer performing their classic “Say It Ain’t So” and covering Toto’s “Africa,” and many more.

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival is the first piece of original programming The CW will air when it expands its original programming to Saturday nights in the fall of 2021. According to its press release, “The CW [now offers] 14 hours of primetime each week with the addition of new night to showcase the network’s programming for the 2021-22 broadcast season.”

“As The CW expands and thrives, so do our affiliate partners, and everyone sees the tremendous value and the clear excitement behind the opportunity to brand and identify as a seven-night network on both a national and local level,” said Betty Ellen Berlamino, Executive Vice President, Distribution, The CW, in a statement. “The addition of more original programming to our Saturday primetime line-up coupled with our stations ability to now program the Monday through Friday daytime block is a win-win for all parties.”

“Becoming a seven-night-a-week network has been a long-standing goal for everyone here at The CW, and in an extremely tight broadcast environment, the ability to expand our primetime by two more hours each week is a dynamic shift that will be gladly welcomed by our clients and the agencies,” added Rob Tuck, Executive Vice President, National Sales, The CW. “Following the recent industry trend which has seen considerable contraction on a linear basis, The CW will buck that trend this season by adding a new night of original programming, creating new opportunities for us going forward.”

Night one of the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival airs Saturday, October 2 and night two airs Sunday, October 3, both at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.