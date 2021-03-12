Illinois vs Rutgers Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Illinois looks to maintain its stellar form as it begins tournament play, taking on Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

If you don't have cable or don't have the Big Ten Network channel, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Illinois vs Rutgers–and every other Big Ten Tournament game–online for free:

Illinois vs Rutgers Preview

Rutgers has won three of its last four heading into a Big Ten tournament matchup with Ilinois, the latest of those being a 61-50 second-round victory against Indiana. The Scarlet Knights held the Hoosiers to just 18 points in the second half and got double-digit point contributions from four of its five starters. Jacob Young and Ron Harper Jr. led the way with 13 apiece.

“I have a ton of respect for that program. They came out and took it to us, but we stayed the course. I’m proud of our guys,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “Everyone did a good job and to hold a team to 18 points is a really good defensive effort.”

While Rutgers is hot, Illinois is hotter and comes into the quarterfinals as one of the No. 3 ranked team in the nation. The Illini have lost just one game since Jan. 16.

“There is no doubt that we are a great hunter and we are chasing something. We are chasing a lot right now and there is no doubt that we feel that and we prey on that. I create that I want to channel that the right way,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It all a matter of what your perspective is. Some people look at it that they are chasing us because we are the higher seed. What we are chasing is something beyond that. Our goals are set pretty high and we will chase those.”

In a topsy-turvy season due to COVID-19, Illinois finished the Big Ten season with a 16-4 but saw 14-3 Michigan win the regular-season title. That’s something Underwood took exception to.

“I know this, nobody’s won more games than us,” Underwood said. “And we’ve played them all.”

The regular-season title would have been Illinois’ first since 2005, when they also won the tournament. What helps the Illini’s cause is that they thumped Michigan in their only regular-season meeting 76-53.

But Illinois needs to get by Rutgers first. Here are the other Big Ten quarterfinal matchups on the docket for Friday.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 8 Maryland

No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 5 Ohio State

No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Wisconsin

Illinois is a 7.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 137 points. The total has gone over in five of Illinois’ last six games against Rutgers.