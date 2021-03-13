Illinois vs Iowa Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini basketball team will meet the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Illinois vs Iowa Preview

The Fighting Illini jumped into the Big Ten Tournament with aplomb, pounding the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 90-68 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Having won 12 of their last 13, they now sit at 21-6 on the year.

The Illini dominated on the boards, outrebounding Rutgers 44-19 overall and 17-3 on the offensive glass.

“In the postseason, it’s definitely good to get off to a strong start,” Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu said, according to The Associated Press. “We were able to set a tone.”

Dosunmu shot 8-of-11 for 23 points and dished 6 assists, both game highs, to go with 5 rebounds and a trio of steals. Illinois center Kofi Cockburn scored 18 and led all participants with 12 rebounds.

“Every game I come out looking to score, but maybe it’s not my time to score and I look for my teammates,” Dosunmu said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I definitely did feel a little bit of a sense of urgency because I knew that this being the first game and also a win-and-go-home game, it’s always a different atmosphere mentally. I just wanted to come out and give it all I had. You never know. Tomorrow isn’t promised. I just wanted to come out, play as hard as I can.”

The Hawkeyes edged the Wisconsin Badgers 62-57 on Friday in their first taste of this year’s tournament, despite trailing 32-26 at halftime.

They overcame 2-of-20 shooting from 3-point range by winning the turnover battle 14-8 and leaning on the interior presence of Luka Garza. The center racked up 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks — all game highs — while shooting 10-of-15 from the floor.

“It’s a great feeling, but this is one of three games we want to win this tournament and six more after that” Garza said, according to 247 Sports. “We’re locked-in on Illinois right now.”

Hawkeyes guard Joe Wieskamp played through an ankle injury sustained five days earlier to finish with 10 points and 7 boards.

“This is what every college athlete dreams of, playing in March, playing in the Big Ten Tournament, playing in the NCAA Tournament,” Wieskamp said, according to The Associated Press. “It was going to take a lot to hold me out of this. … I gave it my all.”

He broke a 52-52 tie with a layup with about three minutes remaining, then added to the lead with a 2-point jumper on Iowa’s next possession.

“I was really impressed with him,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said of Wieskamp, per AP. “I didn’t see anything at all in his performance that looked like he was a step slow or favoring anything. He was out there competing and having fun.”