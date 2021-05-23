How to Watch ‘In Treatment’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

Critically-acclaimed drama “In Treatment” returns for its fourth season Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have HBO and you’ve used your HBO Max free trial, here are some other ways you can watch In Treatment streaming online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all live and on-demand HBO content on the Prime HBO channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the HBO Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime HBO Channel, you can watch In Treatment live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” HBO is only included in the “Premier” package, but right now the “Choice” and up bundles all come with both HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no extra cost. Plus, you can include any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Firestick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch In Treatment live or on-demand on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch In Treatment live or on-demand on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

‘In Treatment’ Season 4 Preview

In Treatment: Season 4 Official Trailer | HBOThe HBO original series is back in session. The new season of In Treatment stars Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America, Orange Is The New Black) as the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Taylor, the therapist at the center of the season. #HBO #InTreatment Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: goo.gl/wtFYd7 Streaming May 23 on HBO Max: itsh.bo/hbo-max Get… 2021-05-05T15:30:49Z

Over a decade since it last aired an episode, “In Treatment” is back with a new lead when Emmy winner Uzo Aduba steps into Gabriel Byrne’s shoes as the therapist at the center of this critically acclaimed HBO drama.

Byrne starred as psychotherapist Paul Weston from 2008 until 2010, three seasons spanning over 100 episodes. Now, Aduba stars as Dr. Brooke Lawrence. The rebooted series co-stars Anthony Ramos, Liza Colon-Zayas, John Benjamin Hickey, Quintessa Swindell, and Joel Kinnaman.

The press release teases:

The reimagining of the series is set in present-day Los Angeles and brings a diverse trio of patients in session with Brooke to help navigate a variety of modern concerns. Issues such as the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts are a backdrop to the work Brooke will undertake – all while she deals with complications in her own personal life. “In Treatment” also stars Anthony Ramos as Eladio, who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family’s adult son; Liza Colón-Zayas as Rita, Brooke’s longtime confidante and friend who supports Brooke as she contends with her own demons after a life-altering loss; John Benjamin Hickey as Colin, a charming millionaire beach bum turned white-collar criminal reckoning with all the ways his life has changed following his recent release from prison; Quintessa Swindell as Laila, Brooke’s distrustful, teenage client, struggling to carve out her own identity separate from her family’s overbearing expectations; and Joel Kinnaman as Adam, Brooke’s long-time on-again, off-again boyfriend who has resurfaced to create further complexity for her.

“In Treatment” season four airs two back-to-back episodes each Sunday and Monday night from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.