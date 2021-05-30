Indy 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Indy 500 is set to rev up from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday with 135,000 fans on hand for the 105th running of the storied event.
The race starts at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (pre-race coverage starts at 11 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Indy 500 online for free:
Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.
AT&T TV
AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.
Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:
Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.
If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Indy 500 Preview
The Indy 500 is back and there will be lots of fans on hand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to take in the event, which ran without a crowd on hand for the first time a year ago amid the pandemic.
“These are all steps in the right direction, steps toward opening up not just this place, but America,” said Roger Penske, who owns and operates the race track. “It’s all about returning to what feels normal, what makes you feel like your life is back where you want it to be. For me, that’s returning to a full crowd enjoying all the events that make the Indianapolis 500 such an important part of so many people’s lives, and that’s not just the race — that’s every piece of the experience for every fan.”
Scott Dixon is the favorite for the race as the pole sitter, looking for his first victory at the event since 2008.
“It’s the biggest race in the world and the most difficult race in the world. I feel very lucky and privileged to have won it once but that also drives you into a deeper will to want to win it again,” Dixon said. “Would I trade some championships for 500 wins? Maybe. I don’t know. I feel like there’s a lot of emphasis on IndyCar championships but the Indy 500 is the Indy 500.”
Starting lineup for Indy 500 (Per NBCSN
ROW 1
1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 231.685 mph
2. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 231.655
3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevy, 231.511
ROW 2
4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 231.504
5. (48) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 231.032)
6. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 230.616
ROW 3
7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 230.499
8. (06) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 230.355
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 230.318
ROW 4
10. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 231.046
11. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 231.044
12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 230.864
ROW 5
13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 230.846
14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 230.744
15. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 230.708
ROW 6
16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 230.563
17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 230.557
18. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 230.521
ROW 7
19. (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230.427
20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 230.191
21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 230.071
ROW 8
22. (1) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 229.980
23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 229.949
24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 229.891
ROW 9
25. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 229.872
26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 229.778
27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 229.744
ROW 10
28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 229.714
29. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 229.417
30. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 228.323
ROW 11
31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 229.156
32. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 228.876
33. (16) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 228.353
Recent winners
2020: Takuma Sato
2019: Simon Pagenaud
2018: Will Power
2017: Takuma Sato
2016: Alexander Rossi
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
2013: Tony Kanaan
2012: Dario Franchitti
2011: Dan Wheldon
2010: Dario Franchitti
Indy 500 Odds
Scott Dixon 4-1
Colton Herta 7-1
Pato O’Ward 15-2
Alex Palou 10-1
Josef Newgarden 12-1
Alexander Rossi 12-1
Tony Kanaan 14-1
Rinus VeeKay 17-1
Takuma Sato 17-1
Ryan Hunter-Reay 18-1
Graham Rahal 20-1
Marcus Ericsson 20-1
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.