Indy 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Indy 500 is set to rev up from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday with 135,000 fans on hand for the 105th running of the storied event.

The race starts at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC (pre-race coverage starts at 11 p.m. ET). But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Indy 500 online for free:

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” channel bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Indy 500 live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Indy 500 Preview

The Indy 500 is back and there will be lots of fans on hand at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to take in the event, which ran without a crowd on hand for the first time a year ago amid the pandemic.

“These are all steps in the right direction, steps toward opening up not just this place, but America,” said Roger Penske, who owns and operates the race track. “It’s all about returning to what feels normal, what makes you feel like your life is back where you want it to be. For me, that’s returning to a full crowd enjoying all the events that make the Indianapolis 500 such an important part of so many people’s lives, and that’s not just the race — that’s every piece of the experience for every fan.”

Scott Dixon is the favorite for the race as the pole sitter, looking for his first victory at the event since 2008.

“It’s the biggest race in the world and the most difficult race in the world. I feel very lucky and privileged to have won it once but that also drives you into a deeper will to want to win it again,” Dixon said. “Would I trade some championships for 500 wins? Maybe. I don’t know. I feel like there’s a lot of emphasis on IndyCar championships but the Indy 500 is the Indy 500.”

Starting lineup for Indy 500 (Per NBCSN

ROW 1

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 231.685 mph

2. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 231.655

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevy, 231.511

ROW 2

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 231.504

5. (48) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 231.032)

6. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 230.616

ROW 3

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 230.499

8. (06) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 230.355

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 230.318

ROW 4

10. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 231.046

11. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 231.044

12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 230.864

ROW 5

13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 230.846

14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 230.744

15. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 230.708

ROW 6

16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 230.563

17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 230.557

18. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 230.521

ROW 7

19. (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230.427

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 230.191

21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 230.071

ROW 8

22. (1) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 229.980

23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 229.949

24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 229.891

ROW 9

25. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 229.872

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 229.778

27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 229.744

ROW 10

28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 229.714

29. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 229.417

30. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 228.323

ROW 11

31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 229.156

32. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 228.876

33. (16) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 228.353

Recent winners

2020: Takuma Sato

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2018: Will Power

2017: Takuma Sato

2016: Alexander Rossi

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013: Tony Kanaan

2012: Dario Franchitti

2011: Dan Wheldon

2010: Dario Franchitti

Indy 500 Odds

Scott Dixon 4-1

Colton Herta 7-1

Pato O’Ward 15-2

Alex Palou 10-1

Josef Newgarden 12-1

Alexander Rossi 12-1

Tony Kanaan 14-1

Rinus VeeKay 17-1

Takuma Sato 17-1

Ryan Hunter-Reay 18-1

Graham Rahal 20-1

Marcus Ericsson 20-1

