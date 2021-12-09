Cy-Hawk Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Iowa vs ISU Online

The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) head to Hilton Coliseum to take on the No. 17 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (8-0) on Thursday, December 9.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Iowa State online:

Iowa vs Iowa State Basketball 2021 Preview

The Cyclones are coming off a 64-58 win over Creighton on December 4. Caleb Grill led the Cyclones in scoring with 16 points, and guard Izaiah Brockington, the only other Iowa State player to score in double figures, added 12. The Cyclones did it with defense, forcing 21 Creighton turnovers.

“I really liked our defensive effort tonight for sure. I thought our intentionality and focus defensively to the details was really really good,” Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger said after the win. “I don’t know what the numbers were but we kept preaching our guys in the locker room keep stringing together stops and I counted those as stops. The scoreboard thought otherwise though.”

Iowa State also had 11 steals and two blocked shots in its eighth straight victory.

“Come Thursday evening, our guys will be ready,” Otzelberger added, in reference this matchup. “They work for it every day. We’re just grateful to have such an awesome home court such awesome fans so we’re excited.”

They’ll be hosting a Hawkeyes team that has lost two in a row after winning their first seven games. To be fair, Iowa hasn’t lost to slouches, falling to No. 1 Purdue, 77-70, before losing again to a very good Illinois team, 87-83, on December 6. The Hawkeyes had four players scoring in double figures in their loss to the Illini, led by forward Keegan Murray, who had 19 points, and guard Tony Perkins chipped in 16.

Iowa played both teams tough, and they won’t be a pushover for Iowa State by any means. That said, they got out-rebounded 52-23, their coach called them out after the game for the disparity on the boards.

“This rebounding line is completely unacceptable,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the game. “I’ve been coaching for years, I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s completely unacceptable.”

“We have to do a better job of finding a body, getting some of those long rebounds,” McCaffery added. “Some of those were in tight, some of those were kept alive by Kofi and the other bigs. Maybe the ball didn’t bounce our way a couple of times. But at some point you have to put a body on somebody.”