Iowa vs Grand Canyon Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (21-8) will take on the No. 15 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis Saturday.

The game starts at 6:25 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Grand Canyon online:

(Note that with all of the following options, you’ll also be able to watch other NCAA tournament games, which are on TBS, TNT, TruTV or CBS)

Iowa vs Grand Canyon Preview

On offense, the Hawkeyes have the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the nation and are led by Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza, who is averaging 23.7 points and 8.8 rebounds a game. Garza is the nation’s third-leading scorer, and while the bulk of his boards come from the defensive end, he’s going to be a force in the paint on both sides of the ball.

On the other side, the Antelopes are led by senior center Asbjorn Midtgaard, who is averaging close to a double-double with 14 points and 9.9 boards a game. Fellow big man Alessandro Lever is second on the team in scoring, netting 13.3 points per contest, and guard Jovan Blacksher is chipping in 11.9 points a game. How Grand Canyon employs both Midtgaard and Lever against Garza should be a primary key to the game.

Grand Canyon is making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and is fresh from its first Western Athletic Conference Tournament championship. “It hasn’t set in yet, like we’re really here,” Blacksher said after being named the tourney’s MVP. The Antelopes are averaging 75.6 points a game, and they’ll be going up against a Hawkeyes team that boasts the 6th ranked scoring offense in the NCAA, netting 83.8 points per contest.

“The percentages are not with you winning that game but it has been done,” Grand Canyon coach Bryce Drew said, via the Quad City Times. “You first have to start with the belief system. You have to believe it can be done and then you have to be prepared.”

Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery isn’t planning on letting his squad overlook this scrappy Grand Canyon group, though, regardless of any underdog narratives that may be forming. “We really respect how they guard, how they compete, and we know we are going to see that,” McCaffery said. “For us in the Big Ten, you are seeing really good defensive teams. You are seeing more teams talented offensively and some teams are bigger, some teams are smaller or quicker. It’s great preparation for this tournament because we’ve seen just about everything you are going to see.”

The Antelopes know they are giving off strong underdog vibes, and they’re ready to become a bit more well-known. “Hopefully, the rest of the country will know about us pretty soon,” Drew said.