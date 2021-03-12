Iowa vs Wisconsin Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Luka Garza and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The game starts at about 9 p.m. ET (depending on when Illinois vs Rutgers ends) and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Big Ten Network channel, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Iowa vs Wisconsin–and every other Big Ten Tournament game–online for free:

Iowa vs Wisconsin Preview

The Hawkeyes averaged 85 points a game this season, which is fourth in the nation. They last played on Sunday, when they handed this same Wisconsin team a 77-73 loss. As he has all season, Garza led the way for Iowa in that game with 21 points and 16 rebounds, and guard Jordan Bohannon chipped in 16 points while dishing out eight assists.

Garza, who just won Big Ten Player of the Year for the second year in a row, is third in the NCAA in scoring, netting 23.8 points per contest.

“This year I had all the expectations, so I was already a marked guy in the league. Coaches already knew what they were going to try to do to stop me. So it was definitely more of a challenge, but my whole focus the whole year was winning games,” Garza said, adding:

“I’m just going to work as hard as I can and do whatever I can and whatever a team needs to be successful. I think I’m a good enough 3-point threat to be able to score from the outside as well.”

As for the Badgers, they’re coming off a wild 75-74 win over Penn State Thursday night. Forward Aleem Ford led Wisconsin in scoring with 17 points, and guard Brad Davison added 15 in a game that saw the Badgers go up by 10 points in the first half only to see that lead almost slip away entirely in the second half.

The Badgers shot a blistering 52.2 percent from beyond the arc in the victory, which was a big reason they blew an 18-point second-half lead and still managed to win the game.

“I thought we got too tentative against their pressure, it made us stand around,” Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said after the game. “We had some opportunities to convert against it and didn’t finish plays off tight to the rim.”

The Badgers did succeed at moving the ball around against the Nittany Lions, as every player who saw playing time scored at least four points in the game, while all five starters had 7+ points.

“Survive and advance, it’s all about winning games right now,” Ford added. “There’s things to fix to negate their run at the end we’ll look at on film for tomorrow, but right now it’s survive and advance.”

The Hawkeyes have won both games they’ve played against Wisconsin this year, with Garza dominating each. Now, Wisconsin faces its biggest test of the season, and it won’t be an easy task.