Italy vs England 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Euro Final in USA

It’s Italy vs. England in the highly anticipated Euro 2020 final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Italy vs England online. With all of these options, you can also watch Sunday’s final, which will be on ESPN.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Italy vs England Euro Final Preview

Italy and England punched their tickets to the Euro 2020 final with thrilling victories that could not be decided in the regular 90 minutes. A Harry Kane sent England to the final with a clutch penalty kick in extra time, getting his own rebound to sink a hungry Denmark team. The goal conceded to Denmark was the first of the tournament.

England is seeking it’s first Euro title and will do it in front of a home crowd at Wembley. Kane understands the history that’s on the line.

“To be playing at Wembley makes the occasion even bigger and even more special. To have our own fans there singing and edging us on – the energy is going to be amazing,” Kane said. “So there will be no better place to win our second major trophy than at Wembley again.

“It’s a great moment in our history as a nation. The excitement is going to be through the roof; I’m sure there’ll be a few nerves as well. It’s just about going out there and feeding off all that energy in the stadium and the crowd and trying to use that to our advantage.”

England manager Gareth Southgate echoed that sentiment about England needing to seize the moment.

“The reality of any team is that we never get these 26 players together again. It just doesn’t work that way. They’ve left a great legacy, whatever happens, but now it’s about the colour of the medal, and you get very few opportunities in your life to do something like this,” he told UEFA.com “So we have to seize that moment and give ourselves the best chance of winning. Probably, [at the 2018 World Cup] in Russia, we were feeling a little bit differently about getting to the semi-final and what we really believed was possible, whereas now we know that we’ll still be unfulfilled if we get to Monday and haven’t won the tournament.”

Italy is seeking its first Euro title since 1968 and have some solid momentum, riding a 14-game winning streak in all competitions.

“[Getting to the final is] a dream we’ve been chasing over the years, a dream we’ve been carrying [with us] for three years, a dream our coach slowly put in our minds until it became true,” Germany captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini said. “At the beginning, when he told us to have in our minds the idea of winning the Euro, we thought he was crazy; instead, during these years he has created a team which is now on the brink of doing that. And as he has repeated to us after every match, ‘one centimetre at a time’, and now there is only the last centimetre left.”

Predicted line-ups (per UEFA.com)

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

Out: Spinazzola (Achilles)

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Doubtful: Foden (minor knock)

