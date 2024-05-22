Jealous Man Struck Adult Film Star With Golf Club, Tried to Ram Motorcycle, Police Say

James Gosselin is a 26-year-old man who is accused in Los Angeles, California, of attacking an adult film actor with a golf club. He is also accused of trying to run over the actor’s motorcycle.

The Los Angeles Times cited a search warrant filed by the Los Angeles Police Department when it first reported on the story. According to the Times, Gosselin, 26, was arrested after being accused of “trying to ram an adult film star’s motorcycle and bludgeon the victim with a golf club.”

The search warrant affidavit identified the adult film star only as “Hamilton” and said the incident occurred on April 2., The Times reported. Police accuse Gosselin of being “jealous” because Hamilton “made an adult film with his ex-girlfriend ‘Gia,'” the Times reported.

Heavy has contacted the media relations teams at the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for additional information.

Hamilton Told Police That James Gosselin ‘Twice Bumped Into His Back Wheel’ Before Striking Him With the Golf Club, Reports Say

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hamilton believes that Gosselin “twice bumped into his back wheel,” while he was riding on the motorcycle. He said that he then saw Gosselin “try and fail to put on a ski mask before exiting his vehicle wielding a golf club,” the Times reported.

After missing several times, Gosselin struck Hamilton with the golf club, causing an injury, the newspaper reported.

“Hamilton” responded by punching Gosselin and breaking his orbital bone, according to The Times. In addition to a ski mask and the golf club, Gosselin was accused of having an “untraceable ghost gun” in his vehicle, the newspaper reported.

Hamilton’s full name was not given so details about the actor’s porn career are not fully clear.

James Gosselin Is Accused of Wanting to ‘Murder’ Hamilton on the Street Because He Was Upset That Hamilton Was Dating His Former Girlfriend, Reports Say

The Los Angeles Times reported that Gosselin was accused of “two counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, and he faces another charge for illegal possession of a loaded gun in public” and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Heavy has reached out to Gosselin’s attorney Michael Moshe Levin to inquire whether he wishes to make any comment on Gosselin’s behalf.

The Times reported that, according to the affidavit, Hamilton received warnings from friends that Gosselin was “out of the hospital and looking for him.”

The newspaper also reported that Gosselin is accused of having a “reputation of carrying a firearm,” which caused Hamilton concern.

A friend of the men, whose name was only given as Lexington, told police that Gosselin was upset that Hamilton was dating Gia after the pair broke up and told her that he wanted “to borrow a truck, wait for Hamilton on the street, murder him and put his body in the truck to dispose of it,” the Los Angeles Times story, by journalist Caroline Petrow-Cohen, reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lexington told the Los Angeles Police detective that Gosselin “was willing to shoot it out with police officers when arrested.”