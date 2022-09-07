James Monsees of Juul’s Net Worth Is Nearly $1 Billion

James Monsees Net Worth: $1.1 billion

James Monsees, co-founder of Juul and the e-cigarette company’s chief product officer, is in the news after a settlement was reached regarding marketing campaigns targeting youth. But how much is Monsees worth? His estimated net worth is $900,000, according to Forbes.

Juul Labs was ordered to pay nearly $440 million to settle the lawsuit following a two-year investigation launched by 33 states, according to NPR. The investigation sought to prove the company was marketing high-nicotine vaping products to teens. The company was blamed for a surge in teen vaping, the news outlet reported.

“Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the safety and benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative,” NPR reported.

Juul Labs still faces nine separate lawsuits from the remaining states, and hundreds of personal lawsuits filed on behalf of teens and others who say they became addicted to the vaping products marketed by the company, according to NPR.

Monsees and Juul Co-Founder Adam Bowen Lost Billionaire Status in 2019

Monsees and Adam Bowen, Juul’s co-founders, had been billionaires until 2019, when their estimated net worth dropped from about $1.1 billion to $$900,000, according to Forbes.

The estimate was based on the company’s falling valuation and an investor write-down at the time. Forbes estimated that Bowen and Monsees both held a 1.75% stake in the company.

The company’s value has fallen further since then. Juul lost 95% of its value in 2022 as U.S. regulators worked toward banning the company’s e-cigarettes, according to CNBC. The news outlet reported July 28, 2022, that Altria cut the value of the Juul investment by more than $1.1 billion, setting the new value at $450 as its second quarter came to a close.

