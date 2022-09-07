Juul’s Net Worth Plummeted Following Altria Deal

Juul lost the vast majority of its net worth during an investigation into its marketing practices, accused of targeting teens in its advertising campaigns for nicotine products. The company’s market value was $450 million at the end of its second quarter in 2022, according to CNBC.

Juul Labs was ordered to pay nearly $440 million to settle the lawsuit following a two-year investigation launched by 33 states, according to NPR. The investigation sought to prove the company was marketing high-nicotine vaping products to teens. The company was blamed for a surge in teen vaping, the news outlet reported.

“Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced the deal Tuesday on behalf of the states plus Puerto Rico, which joined together in 2020 to probe Juul’s early promotions and claims about the safety and benefits of its technology as a smoking alternative,” NPR reported.

Juul Labs still faces nine separate lawsuits from the remaining states, and hundreds of personal lawsuits filed on behalf of teens and others who say they became addicted to the vaping products marketed by the company, according to NPR.

Altria, a Cigarette Maker, Invested $13 Million Into Juul in 2022

Juul lost 95% of its value in 2022 as U.S. regulators worked toward banning the company’s e-cigarettes, according to CNBC. The news outlet reported July 28, 2022, that Altria cut the value of the Juul investment by more than $1.1 billion, setting the new value at $450 as its second quarter came to a close.

Altria said it would maintain its investment deal, and agreed not to sell any competing products, according to a company statement quoted by CNBC. The statement said Juul still held value to Altria.

“At this time, we continue to believe that these investment rights are beneficial to us,” the statement said, according to CNBC.

