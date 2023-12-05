The Rambling Posts of the Man Tied to the Exploding Arlington House

James Yoo was named as a resident of the house that exploded in Arlington, Virginia by the local news site Arl Now.

Yoo wrote a series of rambling social media posts on LinkedIn targeting his neighbors, according to the page reviewed by Heavy.

The house explosion was captured on dramatic video. Authorities have not yet named the man who was in the house when the explosion occurred, however.

According to Arl Now, Yoo is listed in public records as the resident of the house.

Arlington County Police Department wrote on X, “As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. James Yoo’s LinkedIn Page Contains Rants Against the FBI, CIA, His Neighbors & Says He Was a ‘Private Landlord’

Yoo’s LinkedIn page reads, “#DefundFBI #DefundCIA #DefundNSA PURGE ALL ‘NOC’s! PURGE ALL SPIES! (I) Independent … Happy Birthday America!”

Yoo “has been repeatedly posting paranoid screeds on his Linkedin account,” the Arl Now site also reported.

Under his name, the social media page reads, “James’ YouTube Channel UCCZA8Pe1U5fDqdbqJX_eZTA … ‘U.S. is the world’s biggest TERRORIST’ (N.Chomsky, ~2015) … ‘F*ck tha Police’ (Ice Cube w/ NWA) … #PURGE_THEM … Former Head Global Security w/ CFIUS experience.”

The LinkedIn page continues:

Over a decade of technology related experience including product development, project and program management, proven leadership, and precedent setting foresight and drive. Over 18 years of property management experience as private landlord. Experienced functional / department head seeks to contribute with a broad background and skill set including direct involvement with the CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) national security review process where I successfully led and managed Global Crossing’s (GC) technical and security team throughout the CFIUS process resulting in regulatory approval from the United States Government for Singapore Technologies Telemedia’s purchase of GC on or around late September 2003. Skilled in Technology Product Development and Project Management, Risk Management, Business Process Improvement, and Microsoft Office tools. Strong proven professional with a broad background and Bachelor of Science – BS focused in Information Resource Management from George Mason University – School of Business.

Yoo also wrote on LinkedIn that work he did in the early 1990s for a company in Crystal City, Virginia, supported “U.S. military contracts.” Yoo wrote that he graduated from George Mason University with a degree in information resource management and claims he was in an honor society there. He wrote that he also attended Northern Virginia Community College. Yoo claimed he volunteered to help with animal adoptions.

2. James Yoo Was Described as a ‘Recluse’ Who Put Aluminum Foil Over His Windows & Chased Potential House Buyers Away With a Knife

Arlington County Police say this all began when officers were dispatched to a home around 4:45 this afternoon for reports of a flare gun being shot out of a home. A neighbor provided us this video of a flare gun going off around that time, plus pictures of the aftermath: https://t.co/n8TWYBUh44 pic.twitter.com/e4hcwxRKmq — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 5, 2023

A neighbor who took the video of the house explosion told Arl Now that Yoo was “a recluse and said he had aluminum foil covering the windows.” That neighbor told Arl Now that the house was once for sale, but Yoo “chased would-be buyers off with a knife.”

On the LinkedIn page, Yoo wrote that he had worked as head of global information and physical security at a company in Rochester, New York, and was a senior program manager for a telecommunications company in Reston, Virginia.

He wrote that he was a project lead for a company in Washington D.C. and claimed he was a systems engineer for a military systems division for a company in Herndon, Virginia.

3. James Yoo Wrote About His Neighbors’ Race on Social Media & Posted Their Photos

Yoo also posted lengthy rants making accusations against his neighbors, including, “her two children are spies and act as buffers; collecting my information; and then delivering to their handlers. This is how the Ruling Class; stays anonymous using buffers and handlers to absorb digital ID.”

He wrote about his neighbors’ weight and added, “This is how White people operate and have the luxury of outnumbering all other races by almost 7 to 1 in Merica.” In addition to their names, the post contains photos of the neighbors. The post was made three days before the house explosion.

One video shows a flare shooting out of the house before it exploded on December 4, 2023.

According to Arl Now, the explosion occurred in the Bluemont neighborhood “after a police standoff.”

Arl Now reported that the suspect repeatedly fired a flare gun “over nearby Fields Park.”

4. Other Videos Captured the Moment the Arlington Home Exploded Into a Fireball

Play

Arl Now reported that the explosion took place at a duplex as police “moved in,” with a “SWAT armored vehicle.”

Police also told the news site that the suspect, who was not named, “fired shots as officers tried to enter the home” right before the residence exploded.

🚨 House in Arlington, Virginia explodes after police reportedly approached it with a search warrant pic.twitter.com/wlbCM9aDdU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 5, 2023

Video showed law enforcement at the home before the explosion, with an officer ordering the suspect to come out with his hands up. The house then exploded, the video shows.

HOUSE EXPLOSION DURING BARRICADE SITUATION— 800 block of N. Burlington St in Arlington. EMS task force en route. News photos: @CursedMerc h/t @matthewyoung31 @HCBright10 cc: @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/YVzVaHo4Td — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) December 5, 2023

A man named Jim Mathews wrote on X, when asked what he saw, “Looked like flares being fired off. Large red fire ball (with “tail”) just above tree line heading west. Would last 15-20 secs. Several in a mater of 5 mins or so. About 5 mins before I posted.”

5. The ATF Responded to the Scene & Authorities Battled ‘Small Spot Fires’ for Some Time

Certified Fire Investigators are ready and on scene to support our law enforcement partners @ArlingtonVaFD and @ArlingtonVaPD during this active fire scene. #WeAreATF #ATF pic.twitter.com/CwH0U3XPJs — ATF Washington (@ATFWashington) December 5, 2023

The ATF wrote on X, “Certified Fire Investigators are ready and on scene to support our law enforcement partners @ArlingtonVaFD and @ArlingtonVaPD during this active fire scene. #WeAreATF #ATF ATF on fire scene.”

Arlington County Police also wrote on X, “UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street.”

They added: “Officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one transported to the hospital. @ArlingtonVaFD continues to work to extinguish the fire.” Arlington Fire and EMS wrote on X, “Update: Fire is under control, crews continue to battle small spot fires. Units remaining on scene for an undetermined amount of time.”

That agency earlier wrote, “#Breaking: Units are on scene of a structure fire on the 800 block of N Burlington St. Expect a large fire dept and police response. Avoid the area if possible.”

Authorities have not confirmed the suspect’s name or motive nor specify what drew them to the house. They also have not said whether the man in the house has died.

