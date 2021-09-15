Jared Isaacman’s Family: His Parents Always Supported Him

Jared Isaacman was always unique, even as a child. He chose to start a business when he was just a teenager. Although his parents sometimes worried about him, they always supported him. His dad even ended up working for him. Now Isaacman’s commanding SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission.

Here’s what you need to know about Isaacman’s family, including his mother, his father, and his brothers and sister.

His Dad Was One of His First Employees

Isaacman’s father was one of his first employees, BJT Online reported. His dad had the office next to his when BJT’s article was written in 2011. Isaacman told BJT that Don Isaacman began working for his company within weeks of when he launched UBC (United Bank Card Co.) His dad was about a year away from losing his home after he was laid off from being an alarm salesman. He has said that his son gave him a second chance at life and helped save his family.

However, it worked both ways. Don helped his son significantly as the business was starting out. Isaacman told BJT that his dad did most of the face-to-face sales in the beginning. He was so young at the time (only 16) that he tried to limit most of his own sales to being over the phone.

“Working with my father has been an unbelievable experience,” he said. “We talk on every issue. In our entire history there’s never been a conflict where our opinions differed so much that there had to be an argument. We’re both just trying to get to the same point.”

Once he became successful, he bought his dad a 360 Ferrari for Father’s Day, BJT Online reported.

“I mean, he’s deserved a lot and certainly much more than what he has now,” Isaacman said.

Isaacman’s company, United Bank Card, was later renamed Harbortouch. The company was renamed Shift4 Payments by 2020, where he remained CEO.

He Said Being Younger Than His Siblings Inspired Him

Isaacman shared that he’s significantly younger than his two brothers (Marc and Michael) and his sister Tiffany, BJT Online reported. They were already finishing college when he was just 10. He said that propelled him to accomplish so much at such a young age.

“I was looking at the lifestyle they enjoyed–the freedom of it,” he said. “I’ve always been a very independent person.”

His brother Michael was eight years older than him and buying a house when Jared was in high school, Forbes reported. Tiffany, 27, and Marc, 30, were both working.

“I was always very motivated to get to their lifestyle and not very motivated about high school life,” he said.

Isaacman’s press bio from SpaceX summarized some of his accomplishments, noting: “Isaacman holds several world records, including a Speed-Around-The-World flight to raise money and awareness for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He has flown in over 100 airshows as part of the Black Diamond Jet Team, dedicating every performance to charitable causes. He and his companies are dedicated to supporting a range of charities. As part of Inspiration4’s public outreach, Isaacman made a personal $100 million commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in order to raise upward of $200 million to support the non-profit.”

His Mom Worried About Him, But Still Supported Him

Isaacman told BJT Online that his mom was worried about him when he dropped out of high school. She still wanted him to take the SAT so going to college could remain an option.

“I think they were very nervous but they certainly didn’t prohibit me from doing it,” he said about his parents.

