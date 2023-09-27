Jason Dean Billingsley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Dean Billingsley is a Baltimore, Maryland, man who is wanted in connection with the murder of rising tech CEO Pava LaPere.

The Baltimore Police Department announced on September 26, 2023, that a warrant had been issued for the suspect in the “murder of Pava LaPere.”

“A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, of Baltimore. He is wanted for 1st Degree Murder, Assault, Reckless Endangerment and related charges,” a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page read.

“There is no way in hell that he should have been on the streets,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking in a news conference.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Said Pava LaPere Died of Blunt-Force Trauma & Told Jason Billingsley, ‘We Will Find You’

According to a police news release, on September 25, 2023, at approximately 11:34 a.m., “officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street to investigate a call for service.”

Upon arrival, officers “observed a deceased 26-year-old female with signs of blunt-force trauma. The Medical Examiner’s Office responded and took possession of the victim’s body. Next of kin notification will be made by detectives,” they wrote.

An anonymous officer told Daily Mail the injuries were “absolutely brutal – some of the worst I’ve seen.”

LaPere was murdered in her apartment in a secured building, Baltimore Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in the news conference.

She was found within hours after she was reported missing, he said, adding that he would not say where she was found.

Asked whether Billingsley and LaPere knew each other, Worley said, “Not that we know.”

Worley urged Billingsley to turn himself in “if you’re out there watching, and I hope you are.”

“We will find you,” he added.

Her body was found partially clothed, according to the Baltimore Banner.

2. Jason Dean Billingsley, Who Has a Lengthy Criminal History, Was Paroled in an Attempted Rape Case in October 2022

Scott said that Billingsley shouldn’t “have been on the streets in the first place.”

He had a 2011 violent crime conviction and served 14 years of a 30-year sentence, being paroled in October 2022, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said in the news conference. One of the charges was for attempted rape, Bates said.

Maryland court records show that offense is a first-degree sex offense with threat of force.

“He was a repeat violent offender,” Bates said, adding that he believed the suspect was still in Baltimore.

Scott declared that he was frustrated because Billingsley should “still be in prison.”

According to Fox News, Billingsley was released on parole “under the previous administration of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.”

“These cases impact people’s lives for eternity,” Scott said. He added, “The conviction should be the conviction” and said, “We are tired of talking about the same people committing the same crimes over and over again.”

Maryland court records show a lengthy criminal history for Billingsley that includes multiple charges of assault. He violated his probation in one of the earlier cases, according to CBS News.

3. Pava LaPere, Who Was From Arizona, Was Remembered for Her ‘Visionary Leadership at Her Company EcoMap

The Banner reported that LaPere was from Tucson, Arizona, but came to Baltimore to attend college at John Hopkins.

She created EcoMap, a company with 30 people, telling the Banner that Baltimore was a city “with amazing, underlying assets that need to be awakened.”

The site’s Facebook page says, “We make platforms that make it easy to navigate the ecosystems all around you.”

According to EcoMap, “Pava’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to fostering inclusivity, amplifying ecosystems, and fortifying Baltimore’s tech community set her apart as an exceptional leader, and her boundless passion for EcoMap’s mission was foundational to our success.”

In a previous post on Facebook, EcoMap Technologies wrote, “It is with profound sadness and shock that EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved founder and CEO, Pava LaPere. The news has shaken us all deeply. In the coming days, we will keep our community informed about the ways we will be honoring Pava’s enduring legacy. For now, we hope you join us in keeping her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

She was named among Forbes 30 Under 30 award in 2023 in the social impact category, according to her LinkedIn page.

She wrote on LinkedIn, “EcoMap uses technology to automate the process of digitizing ecosystems, from entrepreneurial communities, to industry sectors, to corporate networks and beyond.”

Police warned that Billingsley was “considered armed and dangerous.”

“The Warrant Apprehension Task Force, alongside the U.S. Marshals’ Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) are actively attempting to apprehend this suspect,” they wrote.

“Please contact 911 if you come in contact with this individual or have any further information.”

4. The Acting Police Commissioner Says That Jason Billingsley ‘Will Kill & He Will Rape’

Jason Billingsley is listed as “non-compliant” on the sex offender registry. The convicted rapist was sentenced to 30 yrs, 16 suspended, 5 probation in 2015. This shows he was released in Oct. 2022. @FOXBaltimore pic.twitter.com/WvbTENb5EU — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) September 26, 2023

In the news conference, Baltimore police said that Billingsley was identified by the homicide unit, which had been working “aggressively.”

“This individual will kill and he will rape,” Worley said in the news conference.

Baltimore’s Mayor Brandon Scott called LaPere a “young, talented, devoted Baltimorian.” He said he had gotten to know her over the years and said she was a person who would help anyone.

He described Billingsley as someone who is determined to cause harm to others.

5. Jason Billingsley Is Being Investigated in a Second Case

According to Daily Mail, in an exclusive, Billingsley “may have struck days earlier in a knifepoint sex assault and arson attack that left two people fighting for their lives.”

In the news conference, Bates confirmed that they were looking at Billingsley for another case, but he was not specific.

In that incident, according to Daily Mail, the suspect sexually assaulted a woman and slashed “at her throat with a knife,” before committing an arson. A man and a woman were left in critical condition, Daily Mail reported.

Police have not confirmed that Billingsley is suspected of that crime.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Buffett’s Wife, Jane Slagsvol