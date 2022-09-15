Jason Wray & Jessica Wray: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jason Wray was a physician assistant at UW Health who murdered his wife Jessica Wray before taking his own life by stepping in front of a semi truck on an interstate in the Madison, Wisconsin, area.

The couple’s names were released in a press release by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office. Jessica Dean Wray was also a physican’s assistant at UW Health.

People filled a GoFundMe page to help the couple’s children with tributes to Jessica Wray, “Jessica’s skilled and compassionate help completely changed my health and my life, so much for the better,” wrote one person on that page.

“I am eternally grateful for her impact on me and I’m sure many more in our community. An appt with her was like a great visit with a close friend, every time, over many years. It seemed she had all the time in the world to help me each time I saw her.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jessica Wray Was Beaten & Cut With a Sharp Force Instrument; Her Husband Was Struck by a Semi

In the press release emailed to Heavy, the Medical Examiner’s office reported that Jessica Wray was both beaten and suffered “sharp force trauma.” What was the cause of death?

“Preliminary results from the autopsy confirm that Mrs. Wray died from homicidal violence, including blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma. Additional testing is also underway at this time,” the medical examiner’s office wrote.

Jason Wray was struck by a semi-truck on the Interstate. “Mr. Wray died from injuries sustained as a result of the crash,” the medical examiner’s release said.

Both of the Wrays were 45 years old.

Play

News Conference: Madison Police & Public Health Provide information on a Domestic Homicide 9/12/22 Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes & Aurielle Smith of Public Health of Madison Dane Co. Provide information & details related to a Domestic Homicide in Madison. 2022-09-12T16:42:39Z

Madison police called the Sept. 12, 2022, death of Jessica Wray a “domestic homicide.” The suspect was the deceased woman’s husband, said Police Chief Shon Barnes, speaking in a news conference. “We are investigating this incident as a murder-suicide.”

He said that Jason Wray was seen on foot on the beltline, where he was hit by a vehicle and was not seriously injured. He then left the beltline in a vehicle and resurfaced on Interstate 90, where he “got out of his vehicle on foot and stepped in front of a semi truck,” Barnes said. He was deceased at the scene.

“We have lost another member of our community, this time to domestic violence,” the police chief said of Jessica Wray.

“We are committed to helping the survivors of domestic violence,” he said.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, September 11, 2022, officers responded to an address along Darien Circle.

Police received 911 calls about a “person who is reported to be deceased” from third parties not at the scene.

Barnes said police had no prior calls to the couple’s residence. “None of the people were known to police,” he said.

When police entered the home, they “located a deceased female in her mid-40s.” They said the victim was “violently physically assaulted.”

2. There Is a GoFundMe Page to Help the Couple’s Children

More than $80,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page to help the family’s three children.

“Our immediate goal is to pull together as a community to help with funeral costs. We would love to be able to gather additional funds to support the kids in many ways,” the page reads. “These kids are surrounded by so much love but growing up after losing both parents will take a lot more. Please help in any way you can. Every little bit helps.”

The page continues: “I, along with my husband and other neighbors, organized this fund. The money will be directly transferred to the children’s guardians.”

On Facebook, Jessica Wray filled her page with pictures of her kids.

3. Jessica Wray Was Remembered as a ‘Fantastic PA’

Tributes flowed for Jessica Wray. “Jessica was such a fantastic PA,” wrote one person on the comment thread of the GoFundMe page.

“It was clear by how attentively she listened to my concerns that she truly cared about her patients and what she was doing. My thoughts are with these children and family during this difficult time.”

Another comment writer noted, “Jessica was my PA, and made a difference in my life. I will be thinking about her family and hoping for strength through this time.”

Another person wrote, “We lived behind Jessica’s house and our daughter loved going over to her house to play with the kids. We loved having the kids running in and out of our house or her’s. The wild rumpus was what my husband and I called the pack of kids on our street. I’m so sorry for the loss of such a kind person and my thoughts are with her family and her beautiful kids.”

Jason Wray filled his page with pictures of their kids, him running and fishing. “I have discovered that outlasting a two and a half year old can be very difficult,” he wrote in one post. In 2011, he wrote, “home with both kids the entire day alone, jess back to work. should be interesting.”

That same year, he wrote, “Happy Father’s Day All. My wonderful wife bought us colorado rockies tickets so we are off to the game.”

4. UW-Health Referred to the Deaths as an ‘Unspeakable Tragedy’

Jessica Wray was a physician assistant at UW Health. “Jessica Wray is a Physician Assistant at the Arboretum Internal Medicine Clinic. Her interests include women’s health, contraceptive management, preventive health care, chronic disease management and mental health including depression and anxiety disorders,” the UW Health website says.

She was a graduate of the University of Iowa, the website says.

“We are devastated by the news of this unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with the family and friends suffering this terrible loss,” UW Health press secretary Emily Kumlien said in a statement given to Channel 3000.

“The well-being of our staff and providers is a top priority, and we will continue to provide emotional support to them as they grieve. We urge the community to respect the privacy of all who are grieving and to show support through the fund established for the family if you are able.”

5. Jason Wray Worked in Urgent Care

Jason Wray worked in urgent care, according to the UW Health website.

The website gives his affiliation as “Department of Family Medicine and Community Health” and says he also graduated from the University of Iowa.

A man wrote on Facebook, “I met Jason & Jessica in August 2021 when I sold him the 2013 CR-V. They were both kind, considerate, and overall great to work with. It goes without saying that I was floored to hear this happened. Absolutely one of the last people I’ve met while selling that I’d expect this from. If I’m honest, I would have been shocked to hear them in a loud argument at an Olive Garden.”

READ NEXT: The Death of Queen Elizabeth II