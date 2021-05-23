How to Watch Jazz vs Grizzlies Online Without Cable

The top-seeded Utah Jazz begin their chase for a championship as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round matchup.

Game 1 (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on TNT, while the rest of the games in the series will be on either ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, TNT or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the entire Knicks vs Hawks series online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch a live stream of every NBA playoff game with AT&T TV

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and ABC are included in every one, while NBA TV is included in the “Choice” and above bundles, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Hawks live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Note: You can watch a live stream of every NBA playoff game with Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (which will simulcast ABC games) and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels for the NBA playoffs, and you can get $25 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Hawks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Note: NBA TV isn’t included with Hulu, so you’ll need another option for those games

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Knicks vs Hawks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the ABC and ESPN games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Knicks vs Hawks Preview

The Utah Jazz (52-20) finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA, being just one of two teams to finish above the 50-win mark during the condensed 72-game season.

The Jazz patiently awaiting the winner of the play-in game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. It was a unique situation as they prepared for the matchup.

“We’ve tried to set it up in a way where we’ve not only focused on our potential opponent, and, we’ve got to a pivotal point where we feel like we can move quickly when we find out who that is,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “The fact that there’s two teams now reduces it where you can do more on each team and splitting some of that work. … That also requires planning and decision-making. So you kind of go broad and then you eventually narrow it in.”

Ja Morant stepped up in a big way during the play-in against the favored Warriors and Steph Curry, dropping 35 points, including some clutch buckets down the stretch.

“What a moment in time for the Grizzlies. Took a lot out of us all season long. It’s just a proud moment,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We gave it all we had to move on and I know we have more left. What a heck of a game. It took overtime against a heck of a ball club. There were so many things that don’t show up in the boxscore. We have to keep building, keep fighting.”

The Grizzlies aren’t just happy to be in the postseason. Now they want to make some noise.

“I know it’s a big accomplishment for all of us, but me and Dillon [Brooks] know the job’s not finished,” Morant said. “We’re not trying to be done making it to the playoffs. We have to lock back in to playing Utah who has the best record in the league.”

The Jazz swept the three-game regular-season series against the Grizzlies, the most recent victory coming on March 31.

The Jazz are -625 to win the series and are 8.5-point favorites to win Game 1 at home.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.