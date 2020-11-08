Jean Currivan Trebek, Alex Trebek’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For thirty years, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has been married to his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek.

Trebek has vocalized his affection for his wife on more than one occasion, and has praised her for putting up with him when he’s “not the most pleasant person to be around.”

In a 2019 interview with People, Trebek said that his only regret was having not met his wife sooner.

Here’s what you need to know about Jean Currivan:

1. The Couple Met at a Party in 1988

According to NewsWeek, Trebek and Currivan met at a party in 1988. They “hit it off instantly,” the outlet reported.

The couple married two years later, and were together for three decades before Trebek’s passing. In an interview with People last year, Trebek shared, “I’m pretty satisfied with my life. But my wife Jean and I have been together almost 29 years, and I was thinking about President [George H. W.] Bush when he died, and all the comments about his life about what a nice guy he is, and how he and his wife had been together 73 years. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, if I’d just met Jean in my 20s we could have had a longer life together.'”

2. She Is a Former Real Estate Manager

When she met Trebek, Currivan was working as a real estate manager for her own business, according to a previous Heavy article.

3. Trebek Was Married To His First Wife, Elaine Callei, From 1974 To 1980

Trebek was previously married to Elaine Callei Trebek, but they divorced in 1981 after seven years of marriage.

4. She Is a Member of the North Hollywood Church of Religious Science

In an interview with The New Republic, Trebek revealed that his wife attends the North Hollywood Church of Religious Science.

Speaking to Survivor Net in 2019, Currivan Trebek opened up about her beliefs, sharing, “It’s really about self-love. And that love is the love of the Creator, but there are so many names for that,” she explained. “We might say ‘Universal Mind,’ ‘Infinite Intelligence,’ ‘God,’ ‘Jesus,’ ‘Abraham,’ … or if you don’t have a religious background, you might even call it, ‘gardening.’ It really does boil down to being kind to life and yourfellow human beings and having compassion for each other’s journey.”

5. They Are 23 Years Apart

Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy' FarewellAfter Alex Trebek revealed he already knows how he'll say goodbye to hosting "Jeopardy!", Carlos Bustamante and Graeme O'Neil react during "ET Canada Live". SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ETCanadaOfficial FOLLOW us here: http://www.etcanada.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/etcanada Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/etcanada Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/etcanada #AlexTrebek #Jeopardy 2020-01-03T18:49:37Z

Trebek passed away on the morning of November 8, 2020. He was 80. Currivan Trebek, meanwhile, was born in 1963, making her 57.

Jean is the mother of Trebek’s two children, Matthew and Emily. Trebek also has an adopted daughter, Nicky, from his marriage to Elaine Callei.

