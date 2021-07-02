Jeffrey Northrup: A Tribute to the Slain Toronto Constable

Jeffrey Northrup was a veteran Toronto police constable who authorities say was intentionally run over and killed by a suspect in Canada. He was remembered as a gentle man who was “very proud of the job he did.”

“It is with profound sadness that I confirm the death of Constable Jeffrey Northrup, of 52 Division,” Chief James Ramer said in a news release. “Constable Northrup was killed while responding to a call downtown in the very early hours of this morning.”

The tragedy occurred in an underground parking garage near Toronto city hall, according to MyKawartha.com.

“Today, we mourn the on-duty death of @torontopolice DC Jeffrey Northrup, tragically killed this morning in the line of duty. Our thoughts & deepest sympathies are with PC Northrup’s family on the loss of a husband, father & son,” wrote the Toronto Police Association president on Twitter. “It is a very sad day in policing for our members, the policing community & the citizens of Toronto that DC Jeffrey Northrup bravely served, as we mourn his on-duty death. Our thoughts & heartfelt sympathies are with his family,” the Association tweeted.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Believe Northrup Was Murdered in an ‘Intentional, Deliberate Act’

Chief James Ramer's statement on death of Detective Constable Jeffrey Northrup, 99201. Photo to follow.

News release: https://t.co/lY2ExsxaCF pic.twitter.com/Fwd3WNlqtf — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 2, 2021

Ramer wrote that police believe the murder was deliberate.

“Our preliminary information is that he and his partner were conducting an investigation in response to a priority call in an underground parking lot here at Queen and Bay. During the course of this dynamic event, Constable Northrup was struck by a vehicle. We believe this was an intentional, deliberate act,” he wrote.

“He was attended to by other police officers and Toronto Fire Services before he was rushed by emergency run to hospital and was pronounced shortly after. His partner was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.”

He added, “I, along with his Unit Commander Superintendent Greg Cole and the Toronto Police Association, attended Constable Northrup’s family home overnight to deliver this devastating news.”

According to CBC, Northrup and his partner responded to a 911 call on a robbery and were in plainclothes but wearing nametags. They encountered the suspect outside the vehicle initially; the suspect is under arrest, but his name hasn’t been released.

2. Northrup, a Married Father of Three, Served the Toronto Police Service for More Than 31 Years

I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Toronto Police Officer Jeffrey Northrup who was killed last night in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/l0LOBvKYe2 — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 2, 2021

According to Ramer’s release, Northrup was a veteran of the force.

“Constable Northrup proudly served the Toronto Police Service for 31 and a half years. He started his career with Court Services and was assigned to 11 Division when he became a police officer in 1999. He has been a member of 52 Division since 2008. He was also a proud member of the Chief’s Ceremonial Unit. He is survived by his wife, his three children and his mother,” he wrote.

The police chief added, “One man is in custody and Homicide is leading the investigation into this tragic event. An update will be provided when the appropriate charges have been laid.”

3. The Chief Says Northrup’s Death Will Have a ‘Profound Impact’

YRPA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to @TorontoPolice on the tragic loss of Police Constable Jeffrey Northrup. This is a stark reminder of the sacrifices the men and women of law enforcement make everyday to serve and protect our communities. #heroinlifenotdeath pic.twitter.com/5LrzEEPg6y — York Regional Police Association (@YRPAca) July 2, 2021

The chief’s statement expressed great grief.

“This event will have a profound impact on our Service, on our city, and on all members of the policing community,” he wrote.

“It goes without saying that it will be most devastating to the family, colleagues and friends of Constable Northrup. We are doing everything we can to support them at this time. I wish to thank the community for its support. The strength, character, and resilience of our members, and the entire policing family, will be needed and I have every confidence this will be the case as we navigate our way through this senseless and devastating tragedy together.”

4. Northrup Was Remembered as a ‘Gentle Man’

Peterborough police Chief Scott Gilbert told MyKawartha.com that Northrup was “a gentle man, well-respected and a professional who will be missed by his colleagues.”

According to the news site, Gilbert used to work with Northrup in Toronto.

“He worked for me while I was there,” he says. “He was a great person to work with and I’m very proud to have known him… I just wish I could have known longer…He had a great way of dealing with people who would come in at the front counter. Often, they had issues that they were very upset about, and he always had a way of helping them feel good by the time they left. He is certainly going to be missed as a police officer.”

5. Tributes Flowed From Other Departments

Our condolences to the family, friends & our colleagues with the @TorontoPolice Service today as we learn of the loss of Cst. Jeffrey Northrup in the line of duty. Our thoughts & prayers are with each of you.@TPAca pic.twitter.com/Qyy0ORtnHo — British Columbia Sheriff Service (@BCSheriffs) July 2, 2021

Other police departments in Canada offered condolences. “Our hearts are heavy as we learn about the on-duty death of Cst. Jeffrey Northrup of @TorontoPolice. We extend our condolences to his family, friends and co-workers. Flags at #PRP buildings will be lowered to half-mast in his honour. #HeroesInLife,” wrote Peele Regional Police.

London Police Service ONT wrote, “The London Police Service extends our deepest condolences to the @TorontoPolice, Chief @jamesramertps, family, friends, and colleagues on the tragic on-duty death of Constable Jeffrey Northrup. Our flags will be lowered to half-mast in his honour. @HeroesInLife #HeroesInLife.”

British Columbia Sheriff Service wrote, “Our condolences to the family, friends & our colleagues with the @TorontoPolice Service today as we learn of the loss of Cst. Jeffrey Northrup in the line of duty. Our thoughts & prayers are with each of you.@TPAca.”

