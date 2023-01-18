Jennifer Holder: Atlanta Airport Fire Extinguisher Video Goes Viral

Jennifer Holder is an Ohio woman who is accused of discharging a fire extinguisher at police officers and flight attendants on a concourse at the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 17, 2023, according to an Atlanta police news release.

You can watch video of the incident at a Delta gate later in this article. It has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok.

Clayton County, Georgia, jail records say that Holder, of Dayton, Ohio, is accused of a series of charges, including obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, assault and battery.

Jail records give her full name as Jennifer Kaye Holder, 27.

“The Atlanta airport is always a MESS,” a man wrote on Twitter as the video went viral. “She took a fire extinguisher off the wall and just started spraying people.”

Officers Responded to a Report of a Woman at an Airport Gate ‘Discharging a Fire Extinguisher Inside the Concourse,’ Police Say

Viral video shows a woman walking through the airport and periodically spraying the fire extinguisher at people throughout the crowded airport.

According to the press release from Atlanta police, on January 17, 2023, around 9:34 p.m., officers “responded to 11700 Spine Rd on concourse D located at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in reference to a suspicious female attempting to open secured doors inside the concourse.”

Upon arrival, the release says, “officers met with airport security who requested police. Officers were advised a female, identified as Jennifer Holder, was in gate D-9 discharging a fire extinguisher inside the concourse.”

Officers “attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher,” the release said.

Police Accused Holder of Spitting & Kicking at Officers

According to the police news release, “Despite being assaulted, officers were able to detain the combative female. Three airport flight attendants were transported to the hospital with respiratory complaints due to exposure to the discharged extinguisher.”

The release adds that officers “relocated the arrestee, Ms. Holder to the precinct where she continued to behave erratically and combative, by spitting and kicking at officers.”

Police wrote: “Officers requested EMS to evaluate Ms. Holder due to minor injuries she self-sustained during the incident. Ms. Holder was cleared by EMS and officers transported her to the Clayton County Jail with several charges pending, including assault. The investigation continues.”

On Twitter, some people questioned the security response. “Next time republicans say the answer to mass shooting is security guards,” wrote one person. “Please send them that Atlanta Airport video of the crazy woman spraying a fire extinguisher and the Security Guard walking the OTHER direction.”

“This lady is just cruising thru the Atlanta airport with a fire extinguisher — blasting folks in the face with it,” wrote another Twitter user who shared the video.

A woman wrote, “That woman who sprayed personnel and security with that fire extinguisher in the Atlanta airport is never flying again.”

A man wrote on Twitter, “A lady is walking around the Atlanta airport blasting random people with a fire extinguisher. But please take your shoes off. #security?”

