Everything We Know About Season 5 of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” will be returning in 2022, according to Premiere Date. The premiere date for season 5 has not yet been announced, but cast member Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently teased that they already filmed the season on an episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” so fans can expect an announcement in the near future.

Here is everything we know about “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 5.

Snooki Will Be Returning

Fans of the popular reality TV show were happy to hear fan-favorite Snooki will be returning for season 5.

Snooki left “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” after season 3, following a heated argument with co-star Angelina Pivarnick . In a December 2019 episode of her podcast, the “Jersey Shore” star said family priorities and an excessive amount of drama on the show were her main reasons for stepping away.

“I am retiring from ‘Jersey Shore.’ I am not coming back for season 4, if there is one,” Snooki told fans. “ There’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really.. I just can’t do it anymore. Leaving my kids to film is really, really hard on me,” she said in the episode.

She also took the time to address the amount of drama that occurred between the female cast members in season 3.

“Lately, on the show, it’s just been very drama. Our show ‘Jersey Shore’ is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing and just knowing that it’s all in good fun. And lately, everything is so serious,” she said on the podcast.

Snooki was not in the first half of season 4, which premiered in November 2020, but she did make a few appearances in the second half of the season.

After season 4, fans wondered if she would rejoin the cast for season 5. In a July 2021 episode of “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey,” she announced she will be returning for season 5 and told fans they already filmed the upcoming season.

“The show is coming back you guys,” she told listeners. “The party’s back, and it’s gonna be a good a** time.”

Fans Speculate Over Filming Locations

“Jersey Shore” fans have been busy gathering clues about the new season. In a Reddit thread posted in November 2021, fans shared theories about season 5 filming locations.

One fan shared a photo of a Florida beach on the thread, writing, “Ok I’m pretty sure they’re filming at the Isle Bella Resort in the Florida Keys…couple clues the camera crew…and is that Vinny with the camera guy?”

Fans backed up the theory in the replies. One fan wrote, “Snooki has been posting stories today that definitely all look like they could be this place!”

Another chimed in, “You are correct! Look at the rooms on the website…the carpet and bathroom matches Lauren’s pictures that she posted.”

Will Ronnie Return for Season 5?

In May 2021, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced he would be taking a break from the show, according to TMZ.

The announcement came in the wake of Ronnie’s domestic violence arrest back inApril 2021. Ronnie was arrested for “suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors,” according to People Magazine.

In August 2021, Ronnie told TMZ he stepped away from the show to take care of his mental health, but he plans to return in the future.

“I’ll be back. All the fans love me, and I love them too, so I’m gonna give them what they want,” Ronnie told the outlet.

The “Jersey Shore” star revealed to TMZ that he hopes to return to the show by the end of season 5.

Stay tuned for the latest details about “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”