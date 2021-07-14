Snooki Dishes on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has revealed that “Jersey Shore” is coming back, and she teased that filming – and the party – has already started.

In a recent episode of her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey,” the longtime MTV star dished the details on the upcoming 5th season of the “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” reboot to her pal Joey Camasta and revealed that the cast made the switch back to summertime filming in their Jersey home state after last winter’s trek to the snowy Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.

Here’s what else Snooki said about the new season:

Snooki Shared the Drama-Free Details About the 5th Season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

While the finale episodes of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” 4B are still airing on MTV, on her podcast, Snooki revealed that she recently filmed scenes for the next season of the show at her co-star Deena Cortese’s house.

“I just filmed — we’re filming for next season,” she teased. “I just did a scene with Deener and we had a Meatball Day. We were drinking wine and having cheese and we ended up getting drunk on her kids’ swing set.”

Snooki also promised that the new season won’t be dominated by girl drama.

“The show’s coming back you guys,” she said. “There’s no more drama anymore,” Well, there’s drama here and there, but it’s not going to take over the show. Because I’ve I see all the fan comments that the show’s not the same anymore, that it’s not fun anymore that it’s all drama. …It’s happening. The party’s back, and it’s going to be a good-a** time.”

Snooki’s teaser that the party is “back” comes after she previously told the AV Club that the once-fun reality show got “too heavy” and was “mentally draining” for her following the girl drama over the bridesmaids’ speech at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

She also previously admitted that as a mom of three, she doesn’t “like partying three days in a row,” per OK magazine.

“It’s just not my life anymore,” she said. “I want to be home with the kids.”

While Snooki took half of a season off from filming following the wedding drama, she recently told Heavy that she returned to “Jersey Shore” on her own terms.

“Producers and MTV know that I can’t leave my kids for like a week to go film,” she said. “So I may try and pop in here and there as much as possible.”

Snooki Said the Wedding Drama Is Her Only Regret From ‘Jersey Shore’

Although Snooki took a step back from the show, she is now back and has few regrets. She recently told Us Weekly that her famous drunken beach arrest from the original incarnation of the show is “iconic” and that she would “never take that back.”

“Everything that I did on the show kind of made me who I am today, which is, like, a kick a** mom,” she added. “So I’m actually glad that I embarrassed myself and did all that stupid stuff because now I can, like, relax and be a classy mom.”

Snooki added that her only regret from her years on “Jersey Shore” was the insulting bridesmaids’ speech that ultimately ruined Angelina’s wedding.

“I regret doing it at the wedding,” she admitted. “We should have [done] it at the bachelorette party because she would have laughed and loved it. The wedding probably wasn’t such a good idea.”

The “Jersey Shore” star admitted that the speech prank “wasn’t funny like we thought it was.”

