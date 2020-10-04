Is Jim Carrey Married? Does He Have a Wife or Girlfriend?

Jim Carrey will appear during tonight’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live, as he joins the show to play former Vice President Joe Biden during the 2020 election season. Carrey generally keeps his personal life out of the public eye but split from girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga in 2019 according to the Daily Mail. It appears as though Carrey is currently single.

Carrey, who is 58 years old, was dating Gonzaga, the 35-year-old actress for nearly a year before they decided to break up, Us Weekly reported.

Gonzaga and Carrey met on the set of the Showtime drama-comedy Kidding, making their relationship official in January 2019 at the Showtime Golden Globes Nominees celebration, The Daily Mail wrote.

Carrey Is Currently Not Married But Was Married Twice Before

“Look…here’s the deal!” I’m playin’ @JoeBiden Live From NY on Saturday Night with @AlecBaldwin, @MayaRudolph, the amazing cast, Megan Thee Stallion and The Great @ChrisRock! “COME ON, MAN!” https://t.co/VWYc5l16AW — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 3, 2020

Right now, it appears that Jim Carrey is single. The actor, however, has been married twice, first to Melissa Womer and later to Lauren Holly.

Carrey and Womer were married for eight years, getting hitched in 1987 and splitting ways in 1995, according to Amo Mama. The couple had one child together, Jane Carrey, who was born in 1987.

Carrey remarried one year later to Turbulence and Picket Fences star Lauren Holly. Their marriage lasted one year; the couple divorced in 1997, according to E! News. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

Carrey has also been engaged to Renee Zellweger in 1999 after they worked together on Me, Myself and Irene. They split after about a year, Daily Mail reported.

Then, Carrey was in a five-year relationship with actress Jenny McCarthy from 2005 to 2010.

“I’m so grateful for the years Jim and I had together,” McCarthy wrote on Twitter in 2010, according to ABC News. “I will stay committed to Jane and will always keep Jim as the leading man in my heart.”

ABC News also reported that Carrey tweeted well-wishes to McCarthy on his Twitter.

“Jenny and I have just ended our 5yr relationship,” he tweeted at the time. “I’m grateful 4 the many blessings we’ve shared and I wish her the very best!”

In 2016, Carrey was sued by his ex-girlfriend Cathriona White’s estranged husband in a wrongful death suit. White died by suicide in 2015, and People reported at the time that the suit claimed Carrey was the one who had the drugs White used to kill herself, obtaining them “under a false name, and provided them to her despite knowing she was prone to depression.”

The case was dismissed in February 2018, clearing him of any alleged role in White’s death.

Carrey Says He Lives an Isolated Life

I shaved because…hey, I don’t need a reason. I just shaved damn-it! pic.twitter.com/ot2y53GAug — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 13, 2020

According to Daily Mail, Jim Carrey said that he lives a pretty isolated life, which is how he enjoys it.

“You could describe my home life as an isolated life,” he told the outlet. “I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s okay. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.”

Carrey has publicly spoken about his battle with depression as well, and pop star Ariana Grande cites him as a reason she was able to open up about her depression, tweeting quotes by the actor regarding depression. He responded to her via Twitter, according to NME.

“[Ariana Grande] I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression,” he wrote. “A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the “Deep Rest” concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer.”

