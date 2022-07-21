Joe Biden Has COVID-19: What’s His Condition?

Joe Biden has COVID-19. What is his condition?

The president’s diagnosis was revealed by the White House on July 21, 2022, which reported that he has very mild symptoms.

Biden is 79-years-old. His birthday is November 20, 1942. As a result, that puts him in a higher risk group for COVID-19. President Donald Trump had and recovered from COVID-19 while in office.

Here’s what you need to know:

Biden Is Taking Paxlovid & Will Isolate at the White House, His Spokesperson Says

Here is the White House statement in full:

This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence. Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work. Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation. Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.

Biden Seemed in Good Spirits the Day Before the Announcement

Biden gave a speech and was photographed on July 20, 2022, and he gave a thumb’s up to reporters.

What is Paxlovid? According to the FDA, it was approved in December 2021.

“…the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms or about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death,” a news release says.

It requires a prescription and is said to lower the chances of death and hospitalization from COVID-19.

READ NEXT: TikTok Influencer’s Son Murdered at Gas Station