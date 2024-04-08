Las Vegas Attorney Opens Fire at Law Firm, Killing Married Couple: Report

Joe Houston was a Nevada lawyer who has been identified as the gunman who shot and killed two people – fellow lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley Prince – during a child custody deposition at a Las Vegas law firm.

Although police have not yet identified the suspect or victims, Fox5 Las Vegas named Houston as the gunman, and Dennis Prince and Ashley Prince as the victims.

According to Fox5 Las Vegas, the shooting occurred during a “child custody deposition at Prince Law Group.” Tributes flowed for Dennis Prince and his wife; Prince was a well-known lawyer.

“I am sick to my stomach – Dennis Prince didn’t need to die this way,” a woman wrote on Facebook. “I am completely numb to this shooting. Dennis sparkled with charisma. His little boy brought him so much joy. Our community has lost an amazing attorney and pillar in the community.”

Joe Houston’s Son Was the Ex-Husband of the Victim Ashley Prince, Who Was Married to Dennis Prince, Reports Say

According to Fox5 Vegas, Joe Houston was “representing his son, Dylan Houston, during the proceedings with his former daughter-in-law, Ashley Prince.”

She “was represented by her new husband, Dennis Prince. Dennis and Ashley have an infant child together,” the television station reported.

Dana Resnick Gentry, a journalist with Nevada Current, wrote on X, “Attorney Dennis Prince is dead following a shooting in his office. Prince was killed by attorney Joe Houston following a deposition in Prince’s office.”

Las Vegas Police Says the Gunman Died of an Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound’

“The multi-story office building and hundreds of people inside were evacuated during this incident. The motive and the relationship between the victims and the shooter are under investigation,” The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on X on April 8.

According to CNN, the active shooter reports broke out around 10:00 a.m. on the west coast; the shooting occurred on the fifth floor of a six-story building, CNN reported.

“The shooter is deceased. There is no active threat to public safety,” police wrote. “UPDATE 12:22p.m. Per LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill, this shooting occurred at a law office. There are two deceased victims, and the shooter is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.”

“All roads near Charleston Blvd. and Pavilion Center Dr. are closed. This includes Charleston Blvd. in both directions from Red Rock Dr. past Pavilion Center Dr. Avoid Area.”

According to police, “We are investigating a shooting inside a business near Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston. This is a dynamic event and multiple LVMPD emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid the area. We will have more info soon.”

Victim Dennis Prince Was a Founding Member of the Law Firm

Dennis Prince’s law firm bio reads, “Dennis is the founding member of the firm and lead trial counsel on all major cases. Dennis is recognized as one of the best trial lawyers in the State of Nevada. He has tried more than 100 cases to jury verdict. He was recognized as the Nevada Trial Lawyer of the year in 2016 by the Nevada Justice Association for his trial advocacy skills.”

According to the bio: “During his career, Dennis has obtained more than $500 Million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients. As a testament to his trial skills, other lawyers in Nevada and around the United States refer cases to Dennis to try them on behalf of their clients.”

Prince’s biography contains a long list of awards.

GGRM law firm wrote in a tribute on Facebook:

We are heartbroken to share the devastating news of an inconceivable tragedy that occurred this morning. Our esteemed colleague, Dennis Prince, and his wife, Ashley, were senselessly taken from us in an act of violence that has left us in shock and mourning. Dennis was not just a pillar in the legal community; he was a mentor, a friend, and an advocate for justice whose influence reached far beyond the courtroom. Alongside him, Ashley was a source of unwavering kindness and compassion, touching the lives of those around her with genuine warmth and generosity. As we struggle to process this immense loss, we stand in solidarity with Dennis and Ashley’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. We commit to honoring Dennis and Ashley’s legacy through acts of kindness and continuing the work they were passionate about.

On Facebook, Dennis Prince shared family photos.

In January, a woman shared a series of photos on Facebook and wrote, “Thank you Dennis Prince and your beautiful wife Ashley for opening up your stunning home to us tonight for the Southern Nevada Association of Women Attorneys 2024 Kickoff Event!”

