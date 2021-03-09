Joe Rogan UFO Podcasts: 5 Conversations on Extraterrestrials & Aliens

Joe Rogan has said UFOs are a “fun subject to freak out on,” and he has often brought that attitude toward the Joe Rogan Experience, having conversations on his podcast with several guests about the topic. Rogan said during one of those podcasts that he is “100% convinced” aliens have visited Earth.

Rogan has broached the subject even in podcast conversations with guests who don’t have any UFO expertise. In July 2020, singer Post Malone told Rogan he has had multiple extraterrestrial experiences. Rogan told Malone he hopes someday he’ll be able to have an actual alien on his podcast. “I just want to say hi, tell me what’s up,” Rogan said. “Imagine having some three-foot tall, forty-pound dude with a giant, bulbous head and antenna-like fingers and he’s explaining how they traverse space and time instantaneously.”

Rogan added, “Everyone would be like, ‘Oh my god there’s an alien on the JRE.'” Rogan also talked about UFOs with Senator Bernie Sanders. The former Democratic presidential candidate told Rogan he would declassify information about aliens if he were in the White House. Whistleblower Edward Snowden told Rogan he looked for records on aliens and came up empty. Elon Musk told Rogan in February 2021 it’s a waste of time to think about and try to search for aliens.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Rogan, “Honestly, I think I would know if there were aliens. I mean, if they wanted us to know. They could just show up and walk down main street like ‘hey, I’m an alien check me out. Here’s my spaceship, I just landed in the middle of Time Square.'” Musk said if there are aliens they are, “very subtle. … They’re being pretty shy. So, as far as we can tell there’s none nor are we seeing signals from any other solar system.”

Here are 5 episodes of the Joe Rogan Experience to check out if you’re looking to hear Rogan and his guests talk about UFOs, extraterrestrials, aliens, bizarre encounters, Area 51 and more:

1. Bob Lazar & Jeremy Corbell

Joe Rogan Experience #1315 – Bob Lazar & Jeremy CorbellBob Lazar is a physicist who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, and also on reverse engineering extraterrestrial technology at a site called S-4 near the Area 51 Groom Lake operating location. Jeremy Corbell is a contemporary artist and documentary filmmaker. Watch the documentary "Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers" now… 2019-06-21T03:00:00Z

Rogan sat down with physicist Bob Lazar, who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and at a site called S-4 near Area 51 and documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on June 20, 2019 for Joe Rogan Experience #1315. Corbell created a documentary with Lazar called Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers for Netflix. Lazar was the first whistleblower to come forward with information about Area 51. He talked to Rogan about working at Los Alamos and also work he says he did reverse engineering extraterrestrial technology.

2. George Knapp & Jeremy Corbell

Joe Rogan Experience #1510 – George Knapp & Jeremy CorbellGeorge Knapp is an author, speaker, and the chief investigative reporter at KLAS TV in Las Vegas, NV. Jeremy Corbell is a contemporary artist and documentary filmmaker. 2020-07-17T19:00:06Z

Corbell returned to the Joe Rogan Experience in July 2020, this time alongside author and journalist George Knapp, who is the chief investigative reporter at KLAS-TV in Las Vegas for the podcast’s episode #1510. Knapp has done extensive reporting on UFOs and Area 51 during his long career as a TV reporter. He is also a fill-in host of the syndicated radio show Coast to Coast AM, which often covers UFOs and conspiracy theories. During the conversation, Knapp revealed two new secret documents he later posted on his website, Mystery Wire, which he says were “researched and written for the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP).

3. Jacques Vallee & James Fox

In December 2020, Rogan featured Jacques Vallee, a “venture capitalist, technologist, and world-renowned figure in the field of unidentified aerial phenomena,” and James Fox, a ufologist and “the director of The Phenomenon, a new documentary about UFOs and a global effort to conceal their existence.” Vallee, now 81, worked as an astronomer at the Paris Observatory before later working with NASA and on the early versions of the internet. He has been involved in paranormal research since the 1950s.

Fox’s documentary includes interviews with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, of Nevada, former White House chief of staff and UFO enthusiast John Podesta and others. According to The Guardian, “The Phenomenon, like the many extraterrestrial documentaries before it, ultimately can’t stake a claim on certainty; instead, it concludes with a call for consideration. ‘I’m not screaming from the hilltops ‘ET is here!’” said Fox. ‘I’m just saying, ‘Hey, look, there’s a serious situation going on, and this demands not only government transparency, but further investigation.’”

4. Commander David Fravor & Jeremy Corbell

Joe Rogan Experience #1361 – Cmdr. David Fravor & Jeremy CorbellCommander David Fravor is a retired US Navy pilot, who has a close encounter in 2004 with the so-called Tic Tac UFO, and Jeremy Corbell is a contemporary artist and documentary filmmaker. 2019-10-05T21:30:00Z

Corbell appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience yet again in October 2019 alongside Commander David Fravor, a retired U.S. Navy pilot who has said he had a close encounter with a UFO in 2004. In 2020, the Pentagon released videos of the encounter with the so-called Tic Tac UFO recorded by Fravor.

5. Travis Walton

In January 2021, Rogan interviewed Travis Walton, who has an alien abduction story that was the inspiration for the sci-fi film Fire in the Sky. Walton has often talked about his story on UFO documentaries. Walton has said he was working in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in Arizona in 1975 when he was abducted by aliens. Walton disappeared for five days before reemerging, he told Rogan. Skeptics have called Walton’s story a hoax. According to Abducted: How People Come to Believe They Were Kidnapped by Aliens, a book by Harvard psychologist Susan Clancy, Walton was possibly influenced by a TV movie about alien abduction.

