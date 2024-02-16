John Floyd, the Father of Georgia DA Fani Willis, Was a Black Panther Leader

John Floyd is the father of Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis.

Willis’s father was a member of the Black Panther movement, according to South Atlanta Magazine. His full name is John Clifford Floyd. He is also known as John C. Floyd III.

Newsweek reported that Floyd may take the witness stand during the motion hearing seeking to qualify Willis because of her romantic relationship with Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

1. Fani Willis Says She Talks to Her Dad Many Times a Day &Called Him a ‘Great Man’

The New York Times calls Willis’s dad, “John Clifford Floyd III, a longtime civil rights activist and defense lawyer.”

Willis told The New York Post that she talks to her dad as much as 10 times a day.

“I have an absolutely amazing father and I’m very privileged to have been raised by such a great man,” Willis told The Post. “My father taught me that every single person is entitled to dignity and respect no matter who they are — no matter their race, religion or socio-economic status.

2. Fani Willis Described Her Father as a ‘Very Afrocentric’ Black Panther

Willis told South Atlanta Magazine that her name was Swahili and chosen by her father, who was a Black Panther.

She told the magazine:

My father was a Black Panther. That was before he went to law school but kind of post college. And so, yes, it’s something in our history I’m very proud of. He would come back here to the South and other places. In fact, his experiences of Georgia are that of the South. So, he’s kind of amazed as what he sees today. My father will tell you that he’s been arrested so many times that he couldn’t even tell you … He could tell you the states but not how many times.

“My name is actually Fani (fah-nee), Taifa is my middle name, and my last name is Willis. So, my father was a Black Panther, so he was very Afrocentric… my name is Swahili. Fani actually means ‘prosperous,’ and Taifa means ‘people,'” she told the magazine.

She noted, “We’re not talking about material things in wealth, we’re talking about that stuff that really matters… I always remember my roots, that I come from a prosperous people, which are African people.”

Willis “was born in Inglewood, Calif., just outside Los Angeles, in 1971. Her father, John C. Floyd III, was a founder of the Black Panther Political Party in Los Angeles, of which Angela Davis was briefly a member,” the New York Times reported.

According to the New York Post, Floyd told the Black Power Archives project that he dated Angela Davis in the late 1960s and was a leader in the Black Panther Movement in California.

“On August 18, 1970, Angela Yvonne Davis became the third woman ever placed on the FBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, sought for her supposed involvement in kidnappings and murders growing out of an armed seizure of a Marin County Courthouse in California,” History.com reported.

3. John Clifford Floyd Gave His Daughter a File Clerk Job When He Was a Defense Attorney in Washington D.C.

Floyd moved his daughter to Washington D.C. when she was in the first grade, The New York Times reported, adding that he had become a criminal defense attorney after noticing that lawyers who helped the Black Panthers “were always white.”

Willis’s father and mother got divorced, and her mother returned to California, leaving Willis with Floyd, according to The Times, which quoted her as saying that her father’s cases were “murders and dope boys.”

According to BET, Willis’s father “was a defense lawyer in the Washington, D.C. area” who “gave her a file clerk job when she was a child.”

She told South Atlanta Magazine:

One of the first things that my father constantly tells me is that everyone is entitled to dignity. And so that is something that I’ve tried to pass down. It is something that I impugn upon my staff. Everyone that we meet is not going to have the same education as us; They’re not going to have the same opportunities as us; the same in life experience, but they still have value. So that’s something I hope that I’ve imparted on my children. It is something that I demand of my staff. So that’s a lesson that he’s taught me that I hope to teach everyone I come in contact with. I was about nine years old. I was being raised by a single dad. Our routine would be that on Saturday I would go to the hairdresser. But that would be after court.

“I tease him sometimes now that it was child abuse, because at 8, I was putting his criminal files together,” Willis said to The New York Times of her father.

4. Fani Willis Brought Up Her Dad John Floyd During the Motion Hearing, Saying He’s the Reason She Keeps a Lot of Cash

During her testimony at the motion hearing on February 15, Willis said that she reimbursed Wade for trips they went on by using cash.

She explained that she always has a lot of cash in her house on the advice of her dad.

Willis also explained that she was living with her dad, but he wanted her to move out because she was facing threats from gang members due to being district attorney.

Willis said her dad was “begging me to leave the house. He was afraid for me and his grandchildren.”

In her testimony, she indicated that she then sublet a condo from an old friend, Robin Bryant Yeartie, who testified that Willis and Wade started seeing each other romantically in 2019, which is earlier than both testified.

Trump and another defendant in the RICO case Willis filed are trying to get Wade and Willis disqualified from the prosecution because of the relationship. Wade and Willis say the romantic relationship started after Willis hired Wade to be special prosecutor, paying his firm hundreds of thousands of dollars in public money.

5. John Floyd Once Called Police an ‘Occupying Army,’ Reports Say

Floyd once called police an “occupying army” that was “nothing but trouble,” the New York Post reported.

He also called a white politician a “Texas cracker,” the Post reported and “suggested that he believed conspiracy theories that Malcolm X was assassinated by the CIA.”

He told the Black Power Archives project, “I grew up here and I have remarked to myself: As many car break-ins, house break-ins, assaults, I never the whole time I grew up in Los Angeles ever remember anyone calling the police department, because we considered LAPD to be the enemy.”

In 2020, Willis shared a photo of her grandmother on Facebook and wrote, “Look at my pretty grandmother. She is in her late 90s killing it. I can only hope I am as smart and dynamic as her in this next half of life! #Loveher #Myidol.”

She wrote in another post that she lost her aunt to the “horrible crime” of domestic violence.

