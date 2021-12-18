JSU vs SC State Live Stream: How to Watch Celebration Bowl Online

Jackson State (11-1) and South Carolina State (6-5) meet in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Atlanta.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Carolina State vs Jackson State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Celebration Bowl 2021 Preview

Deion Sanders returns to Atlanta in a competitive role for the first time since his Hall of Fame career.

The former Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys star will coach Jackson State in its first-ever Celebration Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18. The Tigers won the SWAC in the coach’s second season and will take on MEAC champion South Carolina State. The annual bowl game brings together the top teams from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities conferences of the SWAC and MEAC.

Sanders recounted his first time going to Atlanta when he played college football for Florida State in the late 1980s.

“We were going through the airport and I saw the most African Americans I had ever seen in my life,” Sanders told the Undefeated in a Dec. 18 article. “They were employed. They were professional.”

“They were walking through the airport with all the other ethnicities but they were wearing suits,” Sanders added. “We go to the hotel and an African American was driving. We get to the hotel and there was African American checking you in.”

“I had never in my life had seen that many African Americans and it blew my mind,” Sanders continued. “Black folks were driving Mercedes and all kinds of other cars and it blew my mind. I made up my mind that day. You’re not where you’re supposed to be internally or professionally.”

Sanders recently turned Jackson State into one of the Mercedes of college football in his short time, which has landed big recruits along the way — notably grabbing Travis Hunter’s commitment away from Florida State.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future,” Hunter wrote on Instagram after announcing his plans this week. “I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow.”

Jackson State features the toughest defense in the FCS, allowing 13 points per game. The Tigers also score 29.1 points per game.

South Carolina State has a solid offense of its own, averaging 27.6 points per contest. The Bulldogs defense has been suspect at times, giving up 348.4 yards per contest.