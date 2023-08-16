Judge Scott McAfee: Wife Danielle McAfee & Family

Georgia Judge Scott McAfee is married to wife Danielle McAfee, with whom he has two children, according to his campaign website.

Scott McAfee is the judge who will preside over the Fulton County District Attorney’s racketeering indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 other Trump lawyers and associates.

He was appointed to the judgeship by Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who has butted heads with Trump over the 2020 presidential election.

Here’s what you need to know:

Judge Scott McAfee Met His Wife Danielle McAfee at the University of Georgia

According to his campaign website, which contains a photo of his family, McAfee and his wife are college sweethearts.

“Scott met his wife Danielle while at UGA, and they are the proud parents of two children, ages four and two,” the website says.

According to Republican Governor Brian Kemp’s press release appointing him to the bench, “A lifelong Georgian, McAfee grew up in Kennesaw, and currently resides in Atlanta with his wife and their two children.”

The press release notes,

McAfee obtained his undergraduate degree from Emory University, where he majored in music and received a scholarship to play the cello in the university symphony orchestra. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia. While in law school, McAfee was inducted into the Order of the Barristers. He has also previously worked for Justice David Nahmias and Justice Keith Blackwell of the Georgia Supreme Court. McAfee is active in the legal community, serving as the board member and past president of the Criminal Law Section of the Atlanta Bar. He is a volunteer scuba diver at the Georgia Aquarium and captains his ALTA tennis team.

A cache of her deleted LinkedIn page says that Danielle Simms McAfee is a CPA who is finance director for a company in Atlanta. She attended the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia, it says. Her Facebook page is deleted.

A Wedding Photographer Wrote Online That Scott McAfee Brought His Cello to His Engagement Session With Danielle

The couple’s wedding photos are still online. Aahron Hill Photography shared details of the wedding and photos of it.

“Danielle & Scott are Wed! | Biltmore Ballrooms Wedding Photographer,” the post is headlined.

The post explains that Scott and his wife Danielle have a love that “began with, and is nurtured by, music.”

“Scott is an amazing cellist, and even brought his cello to their engagement session,” the post reads.

“Their sweet and steady ease around each other touched me the moment I met them for the first time, and the more I am around them, the more I realize what a special relationship they have. Their wedding was an elegant, sophisticated affair.”

Scott McAfee’s Grandfather Was a Naval Aviator During World War II

Scott McAfee’s grandfather, Frank Montgomery McAfee, was a Naval aviator in World War II.

Frank McAfee became an “Ace” as he “destroyed aircraft over Tokyo, Iwo Jima, and in other Pacific battles. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and numerous Air Medals for his actions. Frank was recently notified that he will be inducted into the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame in April of 2007,” his obituary says.

He later operated an auto store in Georgia and was married 63 years to his wife Alice, the obit says. “Frank entered the Pacific Theatre in the fall of 1944 flying Hellcats off of the USS Ticonderoga,” the obit says.

