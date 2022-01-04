‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Streaming: How to Watch Online Free

Comedian Steve Harvey is coming to primetime with “Judge Steve Harvey,” premiering Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Judge Steve Harvey” online:

Move over, Judge Judy. There’s a new wise guy on the bench — Steve Harvey is the “judge, jury and star” of this new unscripted comedy, according to the ABC press release.

It continues:

Steve Harvey will welcome a variety of conflicts and characters to his courtroom – from small claims to big disputes and everything in between. Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture,” said Steve Harvey in a statement. “Viewers tuning into ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”

“Steve Harvey is completely in his element in this show, and that’s why we love working with him, and fans love watching him,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “His wit and charm lend itself perfectly for this hilarious courtroom series that features some of the most outrageous cases ever seen on television.”

The premiere episode is titled “Not Mending Fences” and its description reads, “In the first case, neighbors and former friends sue each other for the cost of repairs after allegedly damaging a fence during a holiday party. In the second case, sisters argue after one demands that the other owes her money, claiming she used the money donated to pay for their brother’s funeral expenses on herself instead. In the third case, another pair of siblings clash when a sister sues her younger brother, a carpenter, for unfinished work for which she already paid.”

Then on January 11 comes episode two, titled “Stuck on Stupid.” Its description reads, “In the first case, a woman accuses her boyfriend of 20 years of breaking his promise to marry her and has since become opposed to marriage. In the second case, a woman sues a raffle prize organizer for travel costs she was forced to pay during a supposed all-expense-paid trip. In the third case, a man alleges that his longtime friend, a caterer, intentionally sabotaged a special date with his new girlfriend.”

We also know based on a Facebook post that infamous “Survivor” villain Jonny “Fairplay” Dalton will make an appearance on the show, so be on the lookout for that!

“Judge Steve Harvey” premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.