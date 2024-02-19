Ohio Adult Film Star Kagney Linn Karter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kagney Linn Karter was an adult film star who died in Parma, Ohio, on February 15, 2024, according to medical examiner’s records. She was 36 years old.

How did Karter die? According to TMZ, the cause of death was suicide.

A GoFundMe page in Karter’s memory has raised more than $11,000. The GoFundMe page confirms that Karter took her own life in her Ohio home.

Karter had more than 742,000 followers on her Instagram page. According to her IMDb profile, Karter, who was born in Houston but grew up in Missouri and Pennsylvania, was a high school cheerleader and track athlete in high school. She became an exotic dancer first and then switched to the adult film industry, appearing as a “Pet of the Month” in Penthouse and winning adult entertainment awards for her movies, IMDb reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kagney Linn Karter, Whose Real Name Was Kagney Linn Necessary, Died in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, Records Show

The Cuyahoga County, Ohio, medical examiner’s database lists Karter as Kagney Linn Necessary.

The database says she died at age 36 on February 15, 2024, in the 4100 block of Redfern Road in Parma, Ohio. The death was reported by the Parma Police Department, according to the database.

TMZ confirmed the cause of death with Parma police and friends of Karter’s.

Karter’s last post on Instagram showed her on a beach on February 10. Other recent videos on Instagram show her pole dancing. She also wrote that she was dancing at an adult entertainment club.

People have filled her Instagram page with tributes. “It is difficult to accept. I wish I could meet you and sit with you and talk about your personality and the reason for your positive energy, but you left without even saying goodbye to us… We miss you and will never forget you. You are in our hearts. May God have mercy on you and forgive you. You are kind-hearted from the inside,” wrote one.

The Owners of 2 Ohio Fitness Studios Organized the GoFundMe to Help the Mother of Kagney Linn Karter

The GoFundMe page is being organized by the owners of two fitness studios in the Ohio area.

“Hi, our names are Rachel and Megan, and we are the owners of two fitness studios in the Northeast Ohio area: Ecole de Pole Cleveland and Ecole de Pole Akron,” the page says.

“We are fundraising on behalf of Tina, Kagney’s mom, for the cost of Kagney’s memorial and all financial expectations associated with it. Although a small blurb on GoFundMe will never be enough to share the brightness of Kagney’s soul, we will try our best.”

A man wrote in the comment thread, “Kagney was loved and admired by legions of fans and supporters. I send my condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time.”

The GoFundMe post continues:

Kagney was a woman who wore many hats; she was a performer, a singer, a dancer, a daughter and a friend. She first came to our Cleveland studio in November of 2019, freshly moved out of LA, rearing and ready to jump back in to pole, in a brand new community where she knew no one and no one knew her. She wasn’t intimidated or anxious. The fact that she was the new kid on the block didn’t bother her in the least. She immediately warmed to the studio and all the students with an effortless grace, and it soon felt as if she had always been apart of the studio, from the very beginning. And jump back in she did. She spent so much time at the studio, sometimes taking five or six classes per week, and threw herself into her training. Her dedication to her own progress was inspiring. She rocketed up the levels quickly, until she hit advanced, and both Rachel and I had the pleasure of teaching her as one of our own advanced students for years. Her passion for pole and movement made us feel even more blessed for the honor to instruct her. Watching Kagney flourish in an environment that made her feel confident and happy was a true joy. Kagney finally decided she wanted to spread her wings and challenge herself even more, choosing to move to the Akron area and begin a studio of her own. This idea seed sprouted into reality when Alchemy Pole Fitness was born, the first pole studio in Akron and a safe space for so many students, friends, and loved ones. Another couple hats added: now she was a small business owner, an instructor, and an integral part of our Ohio pole community. Business ownership is no easy task, but Kagney never shied away from the challenge. Her students and staff remember her incredibly fondly, both as an intelligent and intuitive instructor and as an owner who did all she could to build a little community of her own, something of which she could be proud, somewhere she could feel safe and wanted. The best version of herself. Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by. Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage. As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could. Her final class with us was February 7th, less than two weeks before Kagney tragically took her own life in her home.

According to TMZ, in 2015, Karter accused singer Chris Brown of trying to pay her to be an escort.

READ NEXT: Minnesota Man Accused of Shooting 2 Police Officers & a Parademic.