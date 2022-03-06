‘Kandi & The Gang’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

The newest reality show coming to TV is “Kandi & The Gang,” premiering Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Kandi & The Gang” online for free:

Kandi & The Gang: Your Red-Hot First Look! | New Series Premieres March 6th | Bravo No one said working with your family was easy. Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have a lot on their plate running the Old Lady Gang restaurant. With an entree of staff problems and a side order of family issues, Kandi & The Gang is a dish best served HOT!

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss and her partner Todd Tucker are getting their own show in “Kandi & The Gang,” which takes viewers behind the scenes of their restaurant empire.

The Bravo press release teases:

Bravo’s newest series follows the heart and soul behind the Atlanta restaurant Old Lady Gang (“OLG”). In the heart of the city, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker run an ever-evolving restaurant empire. Their Southern-eatery, OLG, named after the “Old Lady Gang” consisting of Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora and Bertha, is busier than ever. The restaurant has been a fan-favorite with lines down the block and classic Southern dishes, but peeling back the curtains on this family-owned and operated restaurant reveals that mixing business and relatives can sometimes create a recipe for tension. “Kandi & The Gang” chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.

The cast is described as follows:

Kandi & Todd: “For Kandi and Todd, OLG is not just a turn-up, good-time, neighborhood restaurant; it’s a business venture that allows them to employ loved ones, as long as they can keep the family in line! After focusing on building their restaurant empire over the past few years, Kandi and Todd jump in with a plan for strong leadership and a staff shakeup to bring the original OLG back to its former glory.”

The OLGs: Namesakes of the restaurant, the “Old Lady Gang” work at OLG and keep a watchful eye over the staff’s lives. Kandi’s mom, Mama Joyce, is the life of the party with all the tea, Aunt Nora is feisty but loving, and Aunt Bertha is the side-eye queen of Atlanta! The ladies are strong, opinionated, and speak their minds.

DonJuan Clark: “DonJuan is Kandi’s right-hand man and oversees all of Kandi and Todd’s business ventures. As Kandi’s eyes and ears, he runs the operations for all her businesses as their general manager – which often puts him in the position to mediate between staff members. At the restaurant, DonJuan is ready to shift the culture from laid-back to buttoned-up.”

Phillip Frempong: “An Atlanta native, Phillip has a long history developing restaurants. He was introduced to Kandi and Todd a few years ago, and began consulting at Blaze Steak & Seafood, the Burruss-Tuckers’ upscale restaurant across town. After his successful tenure there, Phillip moved to OLG guns “Blaze”-ing to get the staff back on track. Phillip tries to set a new tone at OLG, but the staff isn’t as receptive to his straightforward and polished ways as expected.”

Shawndreca Robinson: “Shawndreca is the first, and self-proclaimed original, hostess at OLG. She can be salty with a sharp tongue that occasionally gets her in trouble with management. Shawndreca has been known to run a minute or two late to her shifts, so Kandi and Todd bring in another host to help get things back on track. Outside of OLG – Shawndreca’s love life has a complicated tie to the restaurant because of her past entanglement with OLG valet owner, Patrick.”

Dom’Unique Variety: “Dom’Unique is the self-proclaimed ‘day one’ bartender at OLG and dancer who has performed with Kandi on the ‘Welcome to the Dungeon’ Tour and even with thee hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion. Her dreams of dancing professionally are her #1 priority, sometimes at the expense of her shifts at the restaurant. Dom’s close with her workplace besties, Torin and Shawndreca, and her budding flirtationship with a co-worker is becoming the talk of OLG.”

Torin Mitchell: “Torin previously worked at OLG as a manager, but with his event planning and interior decorating side hustle, he was spread too thin at the restaurant and left to run his events business full time. Torin has always wanted to see OLG succeed, and with his strong work ethic and commitment to going above and beyond, Kandi and Todd have invited him back as the resident events manager.”

Brandon Black: “An Atlanta transplant from Queens, NY, Brandon is the manager at OLG. Even though Brandon may be known as the workplace flirt, he is responsible for overseeing the staff, their ever-changing schedules and handling any issues that arise. Now that Phillip has stepped in to get the restaurant back on track, Brandon needs to maintain his professionalism with co-workers-turned-flings.”

Patrick Dallas: “Patrick is Kandi’s cousin and Aunt Bertha’s grandson. In the middle of the family business, he manages the OLG parking lot behind the restaurant and even has a few side hustles, from real estate to an all-natural luxury body essentials line. Despite his past as OLG’s resident ladies’ man, Patrick is smitten with his girlfriend, Safari Foxe, who is less than pleased to see Patrick and Shawndreca still crossing paths.”

Brian Redmond: “Brian is the head-ex bartender at OLG who’s back as a server. Ever the entertainer, Brian makes everyone laugh at their tables and on stage where he performs stand-up comedy. Outside of the restaurant, Brian launched his own business and he’s eager to integrate his specialty food items onto the menu at OLG.”

Melvin Jones: “Melvin has strong familial ties to OLG – he’s tight with Kandi, his grandmother, Bertha, and Cousin Patrick. At the restaurant, he’s the kitchen manager, responsible for keeping everything and everyone running according to plan. Melvin is a hard worker, but after running into a few issues, Todd has some concerns about the kitchen. Has Melvin been dealt a difficult hand at the restaurant or will Kandi and Todd have to part ways with a family member for the greater good of OLG?”

Rashard Roles: “Rashard “Shardo” has been finessing the host stand across town at Blaze and is now lending a hand at OLG to spice up the front of the restaurant. Rashard dresses to impress both on and off the job. He’s bringing his class, elegance, and professionalism to OLG with the hope that it will rub off on certain coworkers.”

“Kandi & The Gang” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Bravo.