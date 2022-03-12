How to Watch Kansas vs Texas Tech Big 12 Championship Online

The Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders meet for the third time this season when they face-off in the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kansas vs Texas Tech online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kansas vs Texas Tech live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kansas vs Texas Tech live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Kansas vs Texas Tech live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kansas vs Texas Tech live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kansas vs Texas Tech live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Preview

The Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders take the court on Saturday night for a rubber match that will decide this year’s Big 12 tournament champion.

Kansas will be looking to take home its 12th Big 12 tournament title, while Texas Tech will be seeking its first in program history.

The Jayhawks and Red Raiders split their regular-season series, with each team winning on their respective home courts. Texas Tech was victorious in the first matchup on Jan. 8, 75-67, in Lubbock, and Kansas returned the favor in Lawrence on Jan. 24 with a 94-91 win in double overtime.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Saturday night’s championship game:

No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (27-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Kansas will be making its 15th appearance in the Big 12 title game after the regular season champions got past West Virginia and TCU on the road to Saturday’s contest.

The Jayhawks were red-hot from the field on Friday night in their 75-62 win over TCU in the semifinals, where they shot 17 of 27 in the first half to build a 14-point halftime lead.

Ochai Agbaji has been a force all season long for Kansas, leading the Big 12 in scoring with 19.8 points per game. The senior guard was named Big 12 Player of the Year and is one of ten semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year Award. Agbaji is second in the conference in three-point field goal percentage and three-point field goals made per game.

Junior guard Christian Braun can also fill it up, averaging 14.8 points per game. Jalen Wilson, a redshirt sophomore forward, comes into Saturday’s game averaging 10.9 points and a team-high 7.07 rebounds per game.

The Jayhawks are 24th in the country in scoring offense, averaging 78.8 points per game.

No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders (25-8, 12-6 Big 12)

Texas Tech reached their first Big 12 championship game since 2005 with wins over Iowa State in the quarterfinals and Oklahoma in the semifinals.

In Friday’s semifinal matchup against Oklahoma, the Red Raiders let a 14-point second-half lead evaporate but recovered in time to hang on for a 56-55 victory. Super-senior guard Davion Warren and senior forward Kevin Obanor each tallied 11 points in the win.

Texas Tech possesses one of the top defenses in the nation, ranking seventh in scoring defense (60.1 ppg allowed). They are atop all schools defensively, according to Kenpom.com.

The Red Raiders have three players that are averaging double-digit points per game – Bryson Williams (13.6 ppg), Terrence Shannon Jr. (10.3 ppg), and Davion Warren (10.1 ppg).

Texas Tech first-year head coach Mark Adams was named the Associated Press’ Big 12 Coach of the Year and is one of ten coaches to be named as a Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year semifinalist.

The Red Raiders were undefeated at home this season, going 18-0, and recorded seven wins over ranked opponents.