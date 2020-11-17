Kate Bolduan’s Husband, Michael Gershenson: 5 Fast Facts

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan has been married to husband Michael David Gershenson since 2010 and they have two daughters.

Bolduan currently hosts At This Hour at 11 a.m. on CNN. She has been working at the network since 2007 and has served as a congressional correspondent and co-anchor of the shows New Day and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

Bolduan’s husband is not a fellow journalist. Gershenson is a business school graduate and works for the Carlyle Group, a private equity and asset management corporation.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gershenson Has Been Involved in $3 Billion Worth of Real Estate Transactions at the Carlyle Group

Gershenson has spent his professional career focused on real estate. His first job after college was with Deutsche Bank. Gershenson explained to his alma mater that he worked within the investment bank’s “corporate mergers and acquisitions group” and primarily worked with real estate clients.

After two years with the bank, Gershenson accepted a job at the Carlyle Group in 2002. According to his bio on the company website, Gershenson is a partner at the firm and is “responsible for all aspects of real estate investments with a geographic focus on New York and Boston.”

Gershenson was made a managing director of the New York real estate division in 2014 after he and Bolduan relocated to New York City. Prior to that, Gershenson had served as a director of real estate in Washington, D.C., according to a Carlyle Group news release.

Gershenson has been very successful in his role at the Carlyle Group. According to his bio, Gershenson has been involved in more than “75 investment transactions with an all-in capitalization exceeding $3.0 billion.”

2. Gershenson Graduated From Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business

Gershenson has kept a tight lid on his private life despite his wife’s career in the spotlight. He moved to Washington, D.C. for college and attended Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Gershenson earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2000.

Gershenson has remained active with his alma mater. He serves on the Steering Committee of the Steers Center for Global Real Estate. According to its website, the Steers Center helps students prepare for a career in real estate by connecting them with mentors within the alumni network and providing a link to internship and job opportunities.

Gershenson praised the business school in a 2015 alumni spotlight feature: “McDonough sets itself apart because you can earn a finance degree as an undergraduate rather than waiting until graduate school. That was integral in my ability to kick start my career.”

3. Gershenson & Bolduan Have Two Daughters

Gershenson and Bolduan are the proud parents of two young daughters. Bolduan announced her first pregnancy in early 2014 on CNN’s New Day.

Bolduan joked at the time, “I’m looking forward to having someone else in my house wake up before 3 a.m. with me.” She also apologized to her CNN co-workers during that announcement: “You all, without probably even knowing it, put up with some pretty gnarly morning sickness.”

Daughter Cecelia Eve was born in late September 2014.

Gershenson and Bolduan soon added a second daughter to the family. Delphine Esther arrived on December 23, 2017.

Bolduan and Gershenson showed off their playful side alongside their daughters on Halloween 2020. The whole family dressed as the Incredibles and Bolduan shared the cute photo on Instagram.

4. Gershenson & Bolduan’s First Home Renovation Was Featured in ‘Home & Design’ Magazine

Gershenson and Bolduan tied the knot in 2010 and purchased a home in Washington, D.C. that year. According to a real estate record in the Washington Post, they bought their first house together for $1.36 million. They sold it three years later for $1.55 million after Bolduan accepted an anchoring position with CNN in New York City.

Bolduan and Gershenson put a lot of work into the D.C. home. The remodel was featured by Home & Design in 2012. According to the magazine, the couple gutted the “outdated” kitchen and changed the light fixtures and paint colors to create a contemporary look.

Bolduan explained that she and Gershenson strived to create a homey space that they could relax in at the end of the day. “Our work lives are so intense; we wanted our home to be calm and peaceful.” Bolduan added that comfort was the top priority. “We wanted a home where you aren’t afraid to sit on the sofa.”

5. Bolduan & Gershenson Bought a New York City Condo for $3.45 Million

Gershenson and Bolduan relocated from Washington, D.C. to New York City after Bolduan was offered the co-anchoring position on New Day in 2013. According to records on Realtyhop, the couple purchased a Manhattan condo, on Park Avenue, for $3.45 million in 2017.

Gershenson and Bolduan are raising their daughters Jewish. They are members of the Park Avenue Synagogue, according to a 2018 bulletin that listed members that had donated to the synagogue.

READ NEXT: Cristina Greeven, Chris Cuomo’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts