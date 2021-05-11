Kazan School Shooting Videos & Crime Scene Photos

Disturbing videos and crime scene photos have emerged in the Kazan school shooting massacre in Russia, including one that appears to show the black-clad suspect walking toward the school holding a long gun before he shot almost 30 people, killing nine of them on May 11, 2021.

Here’s that video:

This morning, lone shooter opened fire in one of the schools in Kazan, Russia. 9 people were killed (eight children and a teacher), at least 32 injured. The attacker was detained. Below a footage of him heading to the school before shooting. pic.twitter.com/esxKZY28dE — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) May 11, 2021

You can see other videos and photos from the scene throughout this story. According to the BBC, seven children and two adults died in the school shooting by a 19-year-old suspect. Twenty-one people have gunshot wounds. The suspect is in custody.

The mass shooting occurred in Kazan, which is located in Tatarstan. The BBC named the suspect as Ilnaz Galyaviev; reports of two suspects proved false. Videos and photos emerged showing Galyaviev walking into the school and being arrested at the scene. Disturbing Telegram messages from him also emerged.

ilnaz galyaviev getting arrested at the kazan school pic.twitter.com/TmJ23ebCca — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Children Jumped From the School Building

Children seen jumping from building amid school shooting in Kazan, Russia; at least 9 killed pic.twitter.com/CUpS3NpBty — SHAMEEM (@SHAMEEMR19) May 11, 2021

Children jumped from the school building. Other videos emerged of the scene. BBC reported that the dead are four boys and three girls (all 8th graders), a teacher, and a school worker.

JUST IN – Mass shooting in a school in Kazan, Russia. At least 13 dead, 12 hospitalized. One suspect detained. Another one holds several people hostage.pic.twitter.com/yiGlmOXlVn — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 11, 2021

Horrifically, BBC reported that two of the children died from jumping out of the windows. Video shows children hiding under desks at the school. Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the wider Tatarstan region, said on video, according to Reuters: “We have lost seven children – four boys and three girls. We also lost a teacher. And we lost one more female staff worker. The terrorist has been arrested. He’s a 19-year-old who was officially registered as a gun owner.” The student victims were ages 14 and 15.

a video of kids hiding under desks during the kazan shooting pic.twitter.com/zWlOLqrVtH — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

This video shows the inside of the school building. “We heard the sounds of explosions at the beginning of the second lesson. All the teachers locked the children in the classrooms. The shooting was on the third floor,” said one teacher, quoted by Tatar Inform, a local news outlet, according to Reuters.

UPDATE: School shooting in Kazan, Russia, also involved some type of explosion, officials say pic.twitter.com/NKCJfILTnE — BNO News (@BNONews) May 11, 2021

Daily Mail identified one of the adult victims as Elvira Ignatieva, 26, an English teacher.

The Suspect Was a Former Student at the School, Reports Say

Nine kids and one teacher is dead during school shooting in Kazan Russia today

One attacker in custody

Another is still inside the school, holding hostages pic.twitter.com/KXp2YpXmYn — Meanwhile in Russia (@officialrus1) May 11, 2021

According to Daily Mail, the suspect was a former student at the Kazan school. Some crime scene photos also emerged.

crime scene photos of the shooting in kazan pic.twitter.com/LcZbFciI6N — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

His Telegram messages were disturbing.

some posts from ilnaz galyaviev on telegram, roughly translated to 'today i am going to kill a huge amount of bio trash and shoot myself' and 'you are all fucked' pic.twitter.com/ncOTEf2ZYF — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

“some posts from ilnaz galyaviev on telegram, roughly translated to ‘today i am going to kill a huge amount of bio trash and shoot myself’ and ‘you are all f***ed,” translated one Twitter user.

more pictures of the recent kazan shooter, ilnaz galyaviev pic.twitter.com/DKgMu3Ldug — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021



Tatar Inform has a timeline of the mass shooting. “19-year-old Kazan resident Ilnaz Galyaviev woke up in the morning and went to the gymnasium to see the lesson schedule. At about 7.45, he entered the building, and a timetable was posted to the left of the entrance. At this time, a female watchman approached him and said that he was not a student of the school and did not have the right to view the schedule of classes,” they wrote.

“Galyaviev left the educational institution, returned home, took the weapon and again headed down the street to the school.”

