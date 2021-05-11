Kazan School Shooting Videos & Crime Scene Photos

Kazan School Shooting Videos & Crime Scene Photos

Telegram/Twitter Kazan school shooting videos.

Disturbing videos and crime scene photos have emerged in the Kazan school shooting massacre in Russia, including one that appears to show the black-clad suspect walking toward the school holding a long gun before he shot almost 30 people, killing nine of them on May 11, 2021.

Here’s that video:

You can see other videos and photos from the scene throughout this story. According to the BBC, seven children and two adults died in the school shooting by a 19-year-old suspect. Twenty-one people have gunshot wounds. The suspect is in custody.

The mass shooting occurred in Kazan, which is located in Tatarstan. The BBC named the suspect as Ilnaz Galyaviev; reports of two suspects proved false. Videos and photos emerged showing Galyaviev walking into the school and being arrested at the scene. Disturbing Telegram messages from him also emerged.

Here’s what you need to know:

Children Jumped From the School Building

Children jumped from the school building. Other videos emerged of the scene. BBC reported that the dead are four boys and three girls (all 8th graders), a teacher, and a school worker.

Horrifically, BBC reported that two of the children died from jumping out of the windows. Video shows children hiding under desks at the school. Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the wider Tatarstan region, said on video, according to Reuters: “We have lost seven children – four boys and three girls. We also lost a teacher. And we lost one more female staff worker. The terrorist has been arrested. He’s a 19-year-old who was officially registered as a gun owner.” The student victims were ages 14 and 15.

This video shows the inside of the school building. “We heard the sounds of explosions at the beginning of the second lesson. All the teachers locked the children in the classrooms. The shooting was on the third floor,” said one teacher, quoted by Tatar Inform, a local news outlet, according to Reuters.

Daily Mail identified one of the adult victims as Elvira Ignatieva, 26, an English teacher.

The Suspect Was a Former Student at the School, Reports Say

According to Daily Mail, the suspect was a former student at the Kazan school. Some crime scene photos also emerged.

His Telegram messages were disturbing.

“some posts from ilnaz galyaviev on telegram, roughly translated to ‘today i am going to kill a huge amount of bio trash and shoot myself’ and ‘you are all f***ed,” translated one Twitter user.


Tatar Inform has a timeline of the mass shooting. “19-year-old Kazan resident Ilnaz Galyaviev woke up in the morning and went to the gymnasium to see the lesson schedule. At about 7.45, he entered the building, and a timetable was posted to the left of the entrance. At this time, a female watchman approached him and said that he was not a student of the school and did not have the right to view the schedule of classes,” they wrote.

“Galyaviev left the educational institution, returned home, took the weapon and again headed down the street to the school.”

