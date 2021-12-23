Kennedy Center Honors 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors air Wednesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT times on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors online for free:

Every year, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. honors five members of the performing arts community in a star-studded gala celebrating their lifetime contributions to American culture.

For the 44th annual gala, the five honorees include Puerto Rican opera singer Justino Diaz, Grammy-nominated record producer, songwriter, and founder of Motown Berry Gordy, Emmy Award-winning producer and screenwriter Lorne Michaels, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Bette Midler, and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell.

Comedian and 2021 Kennedy Center honoree David Letterman will be hosting the event. The honoree film narrators include Graham Nash, Chita Rivera, Adele, and Oprah Winfrey. Presenters include director Cameron Crowe, actor Dan Levy, opera singers Grace Bunbry and Denyce Graves, actresses Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson and Barbara Hershey, and singers Melissa Manchester and Smokey Robinson.

There will also be performances by singers Norah Jones, Ellie Goulding, Brandi Carlile, Herbie Hancock, Brittany Howard, Christian Van Horn, Denyse Graves, Ariana Wahr, Hannah Shea, Ana Maria Martinez, Matthew Polenzani, Paul Simon, Beanie Feldstein, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch, Kelli O’Hara, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, the Broadway cast of “Ain’t Too Proud”, Andra Day, and Stevie Wonder.

Additionally, the Lorne Michaels tribute will feature “Saturday Night Live” cast members and frequent hosts Steve Martin, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Kevin Nealon, Pete Davidson, Amy Poehler, Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Jimmy Fallon.

“The Kennedy Center Honors celebrates luminaries whose art and creativity have enriched us beyond measure,” said Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein in a statement. “With his distinguished, deeply resonant voice and storied operatic career, Justino Díaz stood on the stages of the world’s great opera houses and today stands as one of the greatest bass-baritones of our time; visionary music producer and songwriter Berry Gordy brought the quintessential soulfulness of Detroit into every home in America, elevating the Motown sound to become a national treasure; Lorne Michaels created the most enduring ‘must-see television’ with ‘Saturday Night Live,’ a show that is both mirror and muse for life in America; an artistic tour de force and America’s Divine Miss M, Bette Midler has enjoyed an unrivaled and prolific career, entertaining millions with her wondrous voice and trademark comedic wit; and songstress Joni Mitchell, blends raw, deeply personal lyrics with her stunningly ethereal voice in 19 albums, becoming one of the most influential singer-songwriters and cultural figures in 20th-century popular music.”

“This year’s Honorees represent the unifying power of the Arts and surely remind us of that which binds us together as human beings. These artists are equal parts genius, inspiration, and entertainment,” added Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “After the challenges and heartbreak of the last many months, and as we celebrate 50 years of the Kennedy Center, I dare add that we are prepared to throw ‘the party to end all parties’ in D.C. on Dec. 5th, feting these extraordinary people and welcoming audiences back to our campus. We look forward to shaping an even more exciting Honors program and broadcast with CBS and the producers based on the success and newfound innovations of our 43rd Honors earlier this year.”

The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors air Wednesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.