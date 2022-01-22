How to Watch Kentucky vs Auburn Basketball Online

The No. 2-ranked Auburn Tigers face the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats in a battle for SEC supremacy on Saturday afternoon at Auburn Arena.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Auburn online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Kentucky vs Auburn Basketball 2022 Preview

First place in the SEC is on the line on Saturday when the No. 2 Auburn Tigers (17-1, 6-0 SEC) host the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at Auburn Arena.

Auburn brings a 14-game win streak and the lone unblemished mark in SEC play into Saturday’s marquee matchup. The Tigers have run off 14 straight since they fell for the first and only time this season – a 115-109 double-overtime defeat to UConn in the Bahamas on Nov. 24.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl is looking to get the Tigers back to the Final Four this year – a feat they achieved in 2019. He’ll be going up against one of the game’s all-time great coaches in Kentucky’s John Calipari on Saturday. Calipari, coaching in his 13th year in Lexington, has returned the Wildcats to prominence after a 9-16 campaign last season.

“We’ve got to step up in a huge way for Kentucky,” Pearl said about the upcoming contest. “I think it’s one of the best teams John (Calipari) has had in years. It’ll be a clash of the titans, that’s for sure.”

Auburn cruised past Georgia at home on Wednesday, 83-60. It was a performance that would make any coach proud – six different players scored in double figures, the team shot 46 percent from the field, they only turned the ball over eight times, and they had 10 blocks.

Sophomore forward/center Walker Kessler led the team with 15 points and he swatted six shots. The 7’1 Kessler is second in the nation in total blocks (77) and blocks per game (4.28).

Sophomore guard Wendell Green Jr. recorded his 10th straight game in double figures with 12 points and he dished out 11 assists in the game against Georgia.

Auburn’s leading scorer coming into this weekend is freshman forward Jabari Smith, who is averaging 15.8 points per game.

Kentucky comes into Saturday’s game, fresh off an ugly road win over Texas A&M on Wednesday.

The Wildcats shot only 36.2% from the field (tying a season-low) and had a season-high 17 turnovers, but they still managed to pull off a second-half comeback en route to a 64-58 victory.

“That was SEC basketball tonight,” said Kentucky graduate student guard Davion Mintz after Wednesday’s game. “It was what it was. We learned a lot about ourselves and I’m just proud of this team that we stuck together because we’ve struggled a lot in the last four minutes. Just to know that we finally got one under our belts in crunch time. That’s big for our confidence going forward.”

Junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe is leading the Wildcats this season in scoring and rebounding with 16.1 ppg and 14.8 rpg. The second-leading scorer for UK is freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr., who is averaging 14.2 ppg.

Kentucky has won eight of their last nine games, including a four-game win streak against SEC opponents – Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series between the schools, 92-21. The two split last season’s contests, with each winning at home (Auburn won 66-59 on Jan. 16, 2021, and Kentucky won 82-80 on Feb. 13, 2021).