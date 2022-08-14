Kobe Bryant, Gigi Autopsy Sketch Photos Cause Anger Online

Photos of the autopsy sketch and report for Kobe Bryant are circulating widely on TikTok and Twitter, and that’s causing anger online from people who don’t think they should have been released.

His daughter Gigi Bryant’s autopsy report was also posted to Reddit, along with Kobe’s report and sketch.

The autopsy report and sketch have trended on Google as Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, is embroiled in an emotional lawsuit against California sheriff’s deputies who are accused of gratuitously circulating pictures of the bodies of Kobe and his daughter. Those pictures have never reached the public domain, although the allegations are that they were circulated privately. According to TMZ, Vanessa is suing the Sheriff’s Department for emotional distress.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Medical Examiner Has Released the Autopsy Report

People online are claiming the autopsy sketch and report were “leaked.” However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has made the coroner’s report and proof of death letter in Kobe Bryant’s death available for purchase online. It costs $59 for the autopsy report. The same is true of the report for Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, Kobe’s daughter.

Kobe’s cause of death was listed as blunt trauma due to the helicopter crash. The death of his daughter Gianna Bryant, known as Gigi, was also listed as an accident by the medical examiner.

According to Yahoo News, during the recent civil case by Bryant’s wife, Capt. Emily Tauscher, the head of investigations at the LA County coroner’s office, testified about the graphic nature of the death scene. Kobe, his daughter and others were killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.

She provided horrific details. Tauscher testified “that human remains from the crash were scattered over 500 yards, which created an impact zone larger than two football fields,” according to Yahoo, and said most victims had to be “scientifically identified,” with Kobe identified “by his skin tone and tattoos on his arm.”

The victims’ wounds were so traumatic that their family members were not asked to identify them. “What someone looks like in death is very different than in life,” she said, according to Yahoo. “Seeing someone you love in that state would create an image that stays with them forever.”

People Are Upset That the Graphic Autopsy Sketch Is Trending Online

Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report had my stomach turning. 😣 As a former OMI Field Deputy Investigator, I could not imagine being at that scene. — Manda ♡ (@mandy_loo11) August 11, 2022

People on Twitter were very upset that the autopsy sketch was trending on TikTok and online.

“Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report being released to the public just doesn’t sit right with me,” wrote one woman.

“Humans are weird. Why tf is Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report just floating around the internet???” wrote another.

“I just read Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report and got sad all over again. 😢” wrote a fan.

“Reading Kobe Bryant and his daughter Autopsy made my chest hurt so bad man 😭😭😭😭” another person wrote.

“Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report had my stomach turning. 😣 As a former OMI Field Deputy Investigator, I could not imagine being at that scene,” wrote a woman.

“I saw Kobe Bryant’s autopsy report, and my god man. Whoever was the doctor doing it that would be traumatic. Rest in Peace Kobe and Gigi Bryant,” a man wrote.

“Kobe & GiGi autopsy sent chills up my spine,” wrote another Twitter user.

The autopsy report goes into great detail outlining the severity of Bryant’s injuries.

READ NEXT: Videos Capture Salman Rushdie Stabbing Scene