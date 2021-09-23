Kroger Active Shooter Reports in Collierville, Tennessee

There are reports of an active shooter at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee.

Jennifer Casey, public information officer for the Town of Collierville, confirmed to the Commercial Appeal that there was an active shooter at the Kroger. She told the newspaper that there are multiple injuries but wasn’t more specific.

Memphis police confirmed that there was a shooting at the Kroger. “Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, TN to support Collierville PD. MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene,” they wrote on Twitter.

That’s a community located in Shelby County. Photos and videos showed a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

Authorities have not yet confirmed details, including suspect name, motive, and the number of victims or whether there are any casualties. The active shooter reports broke out on the afternoon of September 23, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

Two Medical Helicopters Were Spotted in the Area

Fox13 reported that its news crews witnessed “two medical helicopters touch down outside of Kroger,” and Collierville High School was briefly put on lockdown.

#BREAKING: Pictures from our crew in Collierville at a reported active shooter situation at the Kroger on New Byhalia Road. https://t.co/nMOlstwH18 pic.twitter.com/BPsAJVERDo — Local 24 News (@LocalMemphis) September 23, 2021

Glenda McDonald, who works at the Kroger, told The Commercial Appeal that she heard the gunshot and said, “I just ran out the door. I left my purse, my keys, everything.”

Word Spread on Social Media

Active shooter at Kroger in Collierville Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/DgD7cWI6PB — Cole_Memphis_Tn (@Cole61420840) September 23, 2021

People in Collierville wrote about the shooting reports on social media. “There’s an active shooter at the Kroger across the street from my job. I was literally just there getting gas,” wrote one man on Twitter.