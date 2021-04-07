How to Watch ‘Kung Fu’ Reboot Online Without Cable 2021

The new modern-day adaptation of David Carradine’s 1972 series Kung Fu premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Kung Fu online for free:

‘Kung Fu’ 2021 Preview

Kung Fu | Fight | Season Trailer | The CWKung Fu premieres Wednesday, April 7. Stream next day free only on The CW! SUBSCRIBE: go.cwtv.com/YTSubscribe About Kung Fu: A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman to drop out of college for a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. About The CW: Official YouTube Channel for The CW Network featuring the hit… 2021-03-08T20:00:04Z

The original “Kung Fu” aired on ABC from 1972 to 1975. It starred David Carradine as a Shaolin monk in the western United States. He was an orphan born to an American father and Chinese mother who grew up in a monastery and became a martial arts expert.

In this new reboot, Olivia Liang stars as Nicky Shen, a woman who takes a spiritual journey in a Chinese monastery and returns to her hometown of San Francisco to use her martial arts skills to help the community against the dangerous organized crime syndicate known as the Triad.

The CW press release teases:

But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her own parents Jin and Mei-Li are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea and Althea’s fiancé Dennis, pre-med brother Ryan, Assistant District Attorney and ex-boyfriend Evan, and new love interest Henry as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice… all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling and is now targeting her.

The series co-stars Kheng Hua Tan as Mei-Li Shen, Shannon Dang as Althea Shen, Eddie Liu as Henry Yan, Gavin Stenhouse as Evan Hartley, Vanessa Kai as Pei-Ling Zhang, Tony Chung as Dennis Soong, and Tzi Ma as Jin Shen.

The pilot episode, airing on April 7, sets up Nicky’s journey. Then in episode two, titled “Silence” and airing April 14, the description teases, “When adjusting to life back at home doesn’t go as planned, Nicky turns to Henry for help in her hunt for Zhilan; Jin looks forward to life getting back to normal.”

“Kung Fu” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

