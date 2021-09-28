How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Online Without Cable

The latest sci-fi/action drama coming to TV is “La Brea,” premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “La Brea” online:

‘La Brea’ Preview





Play



La Brea – Official Exclusive Season 1 Teaser Trailer Here's an exclusive first look at NBC's La Brea. When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother and son from father and daughter. When part of the family finds themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive… 2021-07-23T17:30:04Z

Get ready for a new “epic adventure” on NBC when “La Brea” premieres. The sci-fi/action series kicks off “when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues:

Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.

The series premiere is titled “Pilot” and its description reads, “When a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, the Harris family is split in two; Eve and her son are sent to a mysterious primeval world; Gavin discovers that the visions that have plagued him for years might hold the key to bringing them home.”

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 5 comes episode two, titled “Day Two.” Its description reads, “With Josh’s life on the line, Eve traverses the dangerous wilderness back to the clearing to save him; desperate to kickstart a rescue mission, Gavin and Izzy work to prove survivors are alive inside the sinkhole as government agents track them.”

The series stars Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos.

During the 2021 Television Critics Association summer press tour, creator David Applebaum said that the idea basically came to him in a photo in his head — an image of a sinkhole opening up in Los Angeles and what would that look like and what effect would it have?

“The genesis of the idea was just an image of a sinkhole opening in the middle of Los Angeles, and it was just an image that I couldn’t shake. And I had never seen a show open that way with something so dramatic. And I knew I wanted that to start the story but didn’t know anything else. But started asking so many questions about why does the sinkhole open? Where does it go? Who are the people that fall in? And then, once you’re starting with those questions, you start to create a world of characters in situations. And then from there, you know, a thousand other things happen, but it really just started with an image,” said Applebaum.

He also said that they are trying to make a show that is as entertaining as possible.

“What we’re trying to do is just make the best show possible, trying to make something entertaining, trying to make something emotional. … My focus is really just on trying to make an entertaining show and trying to garner an enthusiastic fan base, which we know is out there and we’re excited for them to see the show,” said Applebaum.

“La Brea” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.