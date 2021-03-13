Where to Watch Lamar vs McNeese Football Game Today

The Lamar Cardinals football team will host the McNeese State Cowboys in Southland Conference action on Saturday in Lake Charles, LA.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time)

Lamar vs McNeese Preview

Lamar dropped to 0-2 last week, succumbing to the Incarnate Word Cardinals 42-20 at home. A week earlier, they lost to the Nicholls State Colonels 55-0 on the road.

Against Incarnate Word, Blane Morgan’s squad led late in the first half, but managed just a field goal in the second.

“I thought we just got tired and then made too many mental mistakes,” the head coach said, according to The Beaumont Enterprise. “Losing is never an acceptable option because I really thought it came down to just a couple plays that we didn’t make. You look back at that game and think, ‘Golly, we had that one in our grasp.’”

He added: “We took a pretty big leap today as a team. Each week I think you’ll continue to see that progress.”

Lamar quarterback Jalen Dummett completed 9 of 14 passes for 116 yards, a touchdown and a pick before giving way to Austin Scott midway through the fourth quarter

Running back Chaz Ward carried 26 times for 105 yards and a touchdown, adding a 10-yard grab.

“The coaches trusted me and we started to find a rhythm,” Ward said, per The Beaumont Enterprise.

McNeese State opened their spring campaign with an overtime victory over the Tarleton State Texans on the road. They’ve dropped a pair since, most recently falling to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 25-20 on the road a week ago.

Against the Lions, the Cowboys conceded 492 yards of total offense and managed just 331, coughing the ball up four times.

“We went toe-to-toe with them,” McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson said, according to the school’s athletics website. “This team took a step forward with our development tonight. We were going in for the win but unfortunately the contact caused a fumble and they recovered.

“From an offensive standpoint, we cannot turn the ball over. We’ve have to play without turnovers, and we have up until tonight.”

He added: “I’m proud of how we fought. This program is under construction to get us to play our better ball at a later date. We improved this week as compared to a week ago, against a more talented team this week.”

McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron completed 13 of 20 passes for 165 yards and a pair of picks. He also rushed 16 times for 77 yards and lost a fumble.

“I thought we did a great job of sustaining drives tonight,” Wilson said, per the McNeese State athletics site. “Our offensive line played their hearts out and played extremely well.”